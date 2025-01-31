The Purging of Anti-Trump Officials at the FBI Has Begun

We all knew this was coming; anyone who felt differently wasn’t paying attention. When Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was shell-shocked. They bet against Trump twice and lost. Now, there’s a reckoning, with the president no longer listening to DC types on personnel decisions.

Advertisement

Trump has an ace chief of staff in Susan Wiles and will hire someone who he wants to shake things up. Kash Patel, who was praised by the Obama administration for his efforts in hunting down terrorists, is the perfect person to rid the cancers of the FBI and return the agency to its former glory. First, the bad apples have got to go, and that purge started tonight (via NBC News):

Trump administration officials have forced out all six of the FBI’s most senior executives and multiple heads of various FBI field offices across the country, current and former FBI officials told NBC News. They included the high-profile leader of the Washington, DC field office, which was involved in the prosecutions of President Donald Trump. It was not immediately clear why the officials had been ousted. The FBI declined to comment. Asked by a reporter about the removals on Friday afternoon, President Trump said he was not aware of them. "No, but we have some very bad people over there It was weaponized at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Trump said. "They came after a lot of people like me, but they came after a lot of people. No, I wasn’t involved in that. I’ll have to see what is exactly going on after this is finished." Trump added, though, that he felt some FBI officials needed to be removed. "If they fired some people over there, that’s a good thing, because they were very bad. They were very corrupt people, very corrupt, and they hurt our country very badly with the weaponization," he said. "They used, they used the Justice Department to go after their political opponent, which in itself is illegal, and obviously it didn’t work." The moves came hours after Trump's FBI director nominee, Kash Patel, testified in his Senate confirmation hearing that he was “not aware of” any plans for a large-scale retaliation against FBI officials or agents involved in the criminal investigation of President Trump. […] Former FBI officials said Trump is ushering in a new era—one that experts say could fundamentally change the bureau — and may pose significant risks. They say the removals could weaken the bureau. “The forced departure of some of the most experienced and proven leaders of the FBI puts our national security in the danger zone,” said Frank Figliuzzi, the former head of FBI counterintelligence and an NBC News contributor.

To quote JD Vance, “I don’t really care, Margaret.” We don’t care. The FBI was already a weakened bureau when they decided to be Joe Biden’s personal police force, interfering in IRS investigations into his disgrace of a son and overreaching on January 6 defendants and pro-life activists while letting child sex abusers skate by. The FBI will be ripped down, as it should, and rebuilt, and if people have a problem with that, too bad. We won the election. We dictate the terms, and these clowns got the axe.

Goodbye, sayonara, farewell, and F you.

This purge happens when you’re no longer trusted, and that’s been the case for years.