Oh, Look Who's Now Supporting Donald Trump Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

For those on the Left, this likely isn’t a shocking development, as she’s already been smeared as a turncoat long before this announcement was made official. Remember Lindy Li? She’s the Democratic donor and operative who went on the warpath against her party and the Kamala Harris operation after the 2024 election. She also spilled details about the intra-party infighting between the Bidens, Pelosis, and the Obamas.

After having a red-pill moment, where she realized the Democrats were a cult and detached from reality, she’s now hardcore MAGA. I’m not kidding—Li is now a Trump supporter and will be raising cash for him (via The Hill): 

An ex-Democratic National Committee official who helped finance President Biden and Vice President Harris’s White House campaigns says she’s now fundraising for President-elect Trump. 

In an interview with The Daily Mail this week, Lindy Li, a former DNC official who raised money for high-profile Democrats, said that she is turning her attention to Republicans, aligning with the MAGA figures she tried to defeat as recently as November. 

Li in the interview described the DNC as a “cult” and is now asking fellow donors to join her in the pro-Trump movement. 

“My real friends are all supportive, but my political friends, it’s just been really bad. It’s a cult. The way that they’ve treated me is difficult,” she told the outlet. “I’m not the only donor, I’m just the only one who is a public figure and willing to speak out, everyone else is afraid for their own necks.” 

Li described the experience as “painful and rewarding” following Harris’s sweeping loss to Trump. She had spent much of the election appearing alongside prominent Democrats in support of the Biden-Harris ticket and later the Harris-Walz effort when Biden announced he would not seek a second term. She emphasized Harris possibly ascending to become the first female president. 

[…] 

Less than a week out from Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, she said the experience has been better working with Republicans.  

“They are so much more human with me,” Li told the Daily Mail. “’With the DNC it was so mercenary it felt that everyone had dollar signs in their eyes, they treated me like a wallet it was just so disgusting and gross.” 

The first sign of trouble for Li regarding her former affiliation with the Democratic Party was when her colleagues said that Iowa was in play. Even she knew that was a crock. The Harris campaign squandered a $1 billion war chest in less than 100 days. When we learned that Democrats wasted their money this cycle, there was an uproar. Ms. Li dealt with it from people who cut checks for her. She was adamant that if people knew where this money was going and the actual state of the campaign, no one would’ve given her any cash at fundraisers. In every internal poll conducted by the Harris campaign, the vice president was never ahead of Donald Trump. 

