Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of the Kamala Debacle

Democratic strategist Lindy Li has gone on Fox News, specifically with Will Cain, to criticize the Kamala Harris operation. The Democrats have come under intense scrutiny after raising $1 billion and ending the 2024 cycle with $20 million in debt. It’s a catastrophe. The expenditures rattled off since the vice president’s loss to President-elect Donald J. Trump has exposed everything wrong about Kamala’s campaign. The celebrity concerts didn’t pay off—this happens when insular, overeducated, and increasingly online operatives run the campaign. The echo chamber that liberals live in is not representative of the country. It never has been, and it never will, because most people aren’t condescending snobs who have too much time on their hands to sweat bullets about abortion and other niche social issues.

Li went into depth on how the Kamala camp had a grade-A propaganda machine, where they told donors that the race was close, only to have the vice president lose every swing state. She also said donors wouldn’t have cut checks if they had known how Kamala’s team would have spent the money.

Ms. Li, who might be defrocked from the professional consultant class over her criticisms, added that a “household name” will no longer donate to Democrats over this Kamala debacle. She also said people should investigate a group called Democracy Alliance, part of the George Soros empire.