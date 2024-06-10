Independent Reporter Calls Out CBS News' Lesley Stahl Over Biden Laptop Claims

CBS News’ Lesley Stahl owes Donald Trump an apology. When the Hunter Biden laptop, which detailed the sordid affairs of Joe Biden’s son, was brought up during Trump’s interview on 60 Minutes, Stahl claimed the device couldn’t be verified. She wasn’t the only one. If the press didn’t utter the ‘unverified’ talking point, it was the Russian disinformation lie that the intelligence community manufactured to tilt the election.

In 2020, 'journalist' Lesley Stahl shamed Trump & cut him off during an interview for citing the Hunter Biden laptop.



Today, FBI agent Erika Jensen said during Hunter’s trial that there is no evidence the laptop was tampered with, like many in the media claimed.



Of course,… pic.twitter.com/C9gejqaNH4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2024

The FBI just admitted in court that Hunter Biden's laptop is real.



Here are 20 minutes of Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials, and the American media claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation."



The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since… pic.twitter.com/5lzQaXitwq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 5, 2024

Not a single person featured in this montage called me to ask how I verified the emails. https://t.co/ftUrty081O — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) June 7, 2024

The Post was banned from Twitter over reporting it.



Former top intelligence official signed a letter denying the laptop was real.



Other journalists actively mocked and attacked the idea the laptop was real.



It was real. It was always real. They lied to win an election. https://t.co/jbTZkYrqzo — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 5, 2024

We knew the truth. It took the liberal media months to catch up, finally agreeing with The New York Post, which initially reported on the laptop’s contents. Emma-Jo Morris verified its contents. The FBI knew it was authentic as well, which was exposed during the Hunter Biden gun trial, where the jury is currently deliberating. Yet, what followed was that the New York Post’s social media accounts were frozen for days. The story was censored. Reporter Peter Schweizer spoke with Michael Shellenberger about the laptop, where he torched CBS News, adding that they could have easily verified it before the Trump interview:

CBS' Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" said in October, 2020 that Hunter Biden's "laptop... can't be verified." That was false. It could be and was. And, according to the journalist who verified it, @peterschweizer, CBS and Stahl could have done so before she interviewed Trump. pic.twitter.com/SdDpZnOpSX — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2024

Where are the apologies? On his podcast, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did not mince words when discussing this part of Trump's 60 Minutes interview:

Epic Raid Frees Israeli Hostages—from the "Journalist" Who Was Holding them, plus Spies who Lied about Hunter's Laptop. @benfergusonshow and I break down the latest breaking news on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/eklY1rWgNL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 10, 2024

If Lesley Stahl, if any journalist had a shred of integrity, they would stand up and say, “I was totally wrong. What I said was false. I didn't do my job, and I apologize”. She's not going to do that. None of them are. And by the way, the people who have signed this letter, they're not coming back and admitting, “okay, I was completely full of crap. And I lied to the American people right before the election and it influenced the election profoundly.”

Senator, the media has yet to apologize for running with a Russian collusion hoax for three years. You’re right; they’re not going to apologize. And they can’t whine or complain about why people dismiss them so often. We know who they are and who they serve. It’s not outrageous to call them enemies of the people.

It’s rather refreshing to know that we no longer need to listen to them.

Stahl, you screwed up. You’re part of the old-school journalistic crowd. Own it, lady.

***

Side note: Hunter Biden’s trial wouldn’t have happened without IRS whistleblowers Joesph Ziegler and Gary Shapley coming forward and nuking the sweetheart deal the Biden Justice Department was cobbling together. The DOJ is prosecuting Hunter because they were forced to do it, not because they’re honoring the rule of law. The optics got too dirty.