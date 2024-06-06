Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology

In 2020, CBS News’ Lesley Stahl interviewed then-President Trump when the Hunter Biden laptop was revealed to the world. The device was filled with sexual debauchery, drug use, and the blueprint for the Biden family influence-peddling operation that was damning for the Democrats’ hopes of retaking the White House. The liberal media and Silicon Valley knew that too, which is why they buried the story and censored The New York Post, who first reported on the laptop, from posting on their social media accounts for days.

Joe Biden lied.



Hunter Biden lied.



Intelligence lied.



The media lied. pic.twitter.com/p0VAJVcA3V — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 5, 2024

Rough day for Hunter Biden Laptop Deniers….



pic.twitter.com/upQNn73kE1 https://t.co/MlzdqkoSlD — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024

And he's never been questioned about it since. https://t.co/azFLpWEYgl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2024

The attack line was predictable: the laptop was Russian disinformation. Conservative media knew it was authentic. It would take months for the rest of the establishment media to confirm what half the nation knew already. With Hunter Biden’s gun trial underway, the laptop has been made a key piece of evidence by the government. So, is Russian disinformation no longer there? Trump said Biden was engulfed in scandal when he was interviewed by Stahl, who dismissed the notion. She wouldn’t let Trump discuss the laptop, saying it couldn’t be verified. Stahl owes Trump an apology, and the media owes the rest of us the same treatment for lying. I know—we shouldn’t hold our breath. No one has apologized for the Russian collusion hoax—why should this be any different?

In 2020, 'journalist' Lesley Stahl shamed Trump & cut him off during an interview for citing the Hunter Biden laptop.



Today, FBI agent Erika Jensen said during Hunter’s trial that there is no evidence the laptop was tampered with, like many in the media claimed.



Of course,… pic.twitter.com/C9gejqaNH4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2024

Trump on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal (2020): "Biden's in the midst of a scandal"



Lesley Stahl: "He's not. No. Come on."



You don't hate the media enough.



pic.twitter.com/E2ZXqJRRPt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 5, 2024

The FBI just admitted in court that Hunter Biden's laptop is real.



Here are 20 minutes of Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials, and the American media claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation."



The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since… pic.twitter.com/5lzQaXitwq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 5, 2024

Our own Mia Cathell is in Wilmington, Delaware, covering the trial, where FBI Agent Erika Jensen testified to the device’s authenticity. Upon questioning, Jensen also re-confirmed its authenticity, saying the serial number matched the one provided by Apple. Of course, Hunter’s attorneys tried to cast doubt, asking if the FBI felt the data had been tampered with.

"When we obtained the data, it was authentic from that point forward," Jensen said. The FBI obtained it in December 2019. Now, from the period when Hunter dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Wilmington to when the hard drive was copied by the shop’s owner and delivered to Rudy Giuliani, who later turned it over to the New York Post, Jensen said she had “no firsthand knowledge” of what might have happened in that timeframe. But it’s clear: the device is authentic. Even the corrupt, biased FBI said its contents were authentic.

Never trust your debauched, cracked-out son to hold all the dirty secrets. Just saying.

Amazing and infuriating:



To prosecute Hunter Biden, FBI has to say -- and has testified -- that his laptop and every document on it is authentic and unaltered.



Not one media outlet who spread the CIA's bullshit "Russian disinformation" lie has retracted it or apologized: pic.twitter.com/SHGcOGhaVj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2024



