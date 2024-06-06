WSJ Reveals What's Happening to Biden Behind Closed Doors
Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology

Matt Vespa
June 06, 2024

In 2020, CBS News’ Lesley Stahl interviewed then-President Trump when the Hunter Biden laptop was revealed to the world. The device was filled with sexual debauchery, drug use, and the blueprint for the Biden family influence-peddling operation that was damning for the Democrats’ hopes of retaking the White House. The liberal media and Silicon Valley knew that too, which is why they buried the story and censored The New York Post, who first reported on the laptop, from posting on their social media accounts for days. 

The attack line was predictable: the laptop was Russian disinformation. Conservative media knew it was authentic. It would take months for the rest of the establishment media to confirm what half the nation knew already. With Hunter Biden’s gun trial underway, the laptop has been made a key piece of evidence by the government. So, is Russian disinformation no longer there? Trump said Biden was engulfed in scandal when he was interviewed by Stahl, who dismissed the notion. She wouldn’t let Trump discuss the laptop, saying it couldn’t be verified. Stahl owes Trump an apology, and the media owes the rest of us the same treatment for lying. I know—we shouldn’t hold our breath. No one has apologized for the Russian collusion hoax—why should this be any different?

Our own Mia Cathell is in Wilmington, Delaware, covering the trial, where FBI Agent Erika Jensen testified to the device’s authenticity. Upon questioning, Jensen also re-confirmed its authenticity, saying the serial number matched the one provided by Apple. Of course, Hunter’s attorneys tried to cast doubt, asking if the FBI felt the data had been tampered with. 

"When we obtained the data, it was authentic from that point forward," Jensen said. The FBI obtained it in December 2019. Now, from the period when Hunter dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Wilmington to when the hard drive was copied by the shop’s owner and delivered to Rudy Giuliani, who later turned it over to the New York Post, Jensen said she had “no firsthand knowledge” of what might have happened in that timeframe. But it’s clear: the device is authentic. Even the corrupt, biased FBI said its contents were authentic.

 Never trust your debauched, cracked-out son to hold all the dirty secrets. Just saying. 


