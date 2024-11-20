Another Woman Has Been Raped on a Trail. An Illegal Alien Has Been...
Biden DOJ Quietly Dismisses Case Against Two Jordanians Who Tried to Infiltrate Marine Corps Base

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 20, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In May, two Jordanian nationals tried to infiltrate Quantico Marine Corps Base under the guise of being Amazon delivery workers. Base security found the pair suspicious, and when pressed for identification, the two men, Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous attempted to gain access to the facility. They were stopped and apprehended, shedding light on not just how many times American military bases face infiltration from non-citizens on a weekly basis but whether this was a test run for a terror attack. We’ll never know because the case was dismissed (via Potomac Local News): 

The cases against two men from Jordan accused of illegally attempting to enter Quantico Marine base have been dismissed. 

In earlier court appearances, the Jordanians identified as Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous were released after being charged with misdemeanors stemming from a May 3 incident for attempting to “trespass” on the headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps, home of the FBI Training Academy and the military’s top criminal investigative agencies. 

The case garnered national attention, including pleas from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who demanded answers from President Joe Biden’s administration. The duo’s identities were finally disclosed at the end of July following exhausted efforts made by congressional leaders in addition to Youngkin. 

Prior to the recent dismissal, the Department of Justice accused the pair of “unlawfully go[ing] upon a military installation for a purpose prohibited by law, to wit: knowingly and intentionally entering Marine Corps Base Quantico,” according to court documents. 

During their July court appearance, Hamdan and Dabous were granted release upon condition to appear for “all future court appearances,” including immigration appearances they have “pending.” They were ordered “not further trespass on Marine Corps Base Quantico or any other military installation.”

We’re just letting these guys go, released into the wind for attempting to infiltrate a military installation. Sounds on point for the Biden administration.

