'ISIS Dry Run'? We Know How Two Jordanians Tried to Infiltrate a US Military Base in Virginia

It looks like the incident at Quantico Marine Corps Base Quantico on May 3 might have been a test run for radical Islamic terrorists. Two individuals tried to infiltrate the base, driving a box truck. The pair attempted to enter the base by identifying as Amazon drivers. Security didn’t buy it, and without further valid identification, they were directed to a holding area for further vetting. The men tried avoiding the area and gaining access to the base before being apprehended. Both are Jordanian nationals, with one allegedly being on the terror watch list. They’re being detained by ICE (via NY Post):

Two Jordanians who may have been doing a “dry run for Al Qaeda or ISIS” have been arrested after allegedly trying to scam and then ram their way onto a US marine base in Virginia with a truck. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to The Post two Jordanian nationals are now in custody after being stopped at the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base, 35 miles southwest of Washington DC. “On May 3, 2024, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing,” ICE Washington spokesperson James Covington said. […] The local site reported multiple sources saying the truck’s occupants had recently crossed the southern border into the US and one occupant was on the US government’s terrorist watch list. However, authorities would not confirm if either were on the terror watch list, elaborate on their intentions or what was in the truck, only saying the pair will remain in custody and will be deported from the US. […] The military officers reportedly realized the occupants of the vehicle had no affiliation to Quantico or approved credentials and directed them to a holding area to be vetted. “It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico,” Curtis said. [Capt. Michael Curtis, Quantico Marine Corps Base spokesman] “Due to the swift response and execution of their duties, the officers were able to deploy the vehicle denial barriers, prevent any further access to Marine Corps Base Quantico, and detain the individuals who were eventually turned over to ICE custody.

And what does the Biden White House have to say about this attempt to breach a US military base? Nothing.

DOOCY: Two Jordanian nationals posed as Amazon deliver drivers to crash the gates at Quantico. Does the White House believe this may have been a potential terror attack?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: No comment pic.twitter.com/8oWT3hfxRH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2024

If this turns out to be terrorism-related, it puts a spotlight on an already hot issue for 2024: immigration. Biden’s immigration policy has been a chaotic mess, which has allowed millions to pour across the border, some of whom are undoubtedly terrorists. We’ve already been subjected to the rapes, murders, and DUIs committed by illegal aliens, loved ones, Americans, killed by people who shouldn’t be here. The liberal media often ignored these stories. They can’t overlook terrorist attacks, which is why the White House isn’t going to draw more attention to it. It could be devastating for a presidency already about to enter hospice care if the economy doesn’t turn around, among other things.

Biden’s immigration agenda is creating an environment ripe for radical Islamic terrorists. That isn’t a winning political message, but something will happen. For all its faults, the FBI has been firing warning flares for weeks. And now, an alleged ISIS dry run at a US Marine Corps base, and the Biden White House doesn’t care.