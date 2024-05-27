Here's How Many Times Non-Citizens Try to Infiltrate US Navy Bases Every Week

We’ve been saying it for months. For those paying attention to the southern border crisis, this isn’t going to come as a shock: non-citizens are trying to infiltrate US military bases on the regular. The Navy is seeing unauthorized individuals trying to sneak onto Naval bases two to three times every week. Admiral Daryl Caudle went on Fox News to discuss this glaring national security issue:

Fox reported last week about a bizarre shooting near Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, where two Chechens were arrested near the residence of a US Army colonel on May 3. US Special Forces operatives train and live near this facility as well:

A mysterious shooting in North Carolina north of Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, not far from where some of America’s most elite U.S. Special Operations forces live and train is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as local police. The shooting in Carthage, North Carolina occurred May 3 at 8:15 p.m. following a phone call about a suspected trespasser near a Special Forces soldier's property. Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier's home. The family alleges the suspected intruder, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev of Chicago was taking photos of their children. When confronted near a power line in a wooded part of the property, an altercation ensued and Daraev was shot several times at close range. A second man, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was in a vehicle some distance from the incident and was questioned by authorities and then released. The Moore County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation. The FBI told Fox News, "Our law enforcement partners at the Moore County Sheriff's Office contacted the FBI after a shooting death in Carthage. A special agent met with investigators and provided a linguist to assist with a language barrier for interviews." […] The shooter has been identified as a Colonel with the U.S. Army who resided at the location of the shooting.

Also, on May 3, two Jordanians, one of which was reportedly on the terror watch list, tried to gain unlawful access to Marine Corps Base Quantico by posing as Amazon workers. And how are these people pouring into the United States undetected? Well, there is a swath of land that’s wide open thanks to the open border policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats. The immigration crisis is a national security one, and a fluid border doesn’t help. It’s already a top issue among the electorate, and you’d think that pervasive attempts to infiltrate US military bases would catch the attention of the Biden White House.

Not so much.