It's Official: Mayorkas' Impeachment Advances to the House Floor

We’ve been covering the Mayorkas impeachment. The embattled secretary for the Department of Homeland Security has been rightfully targeted for being an absolute clown at his job. The number of illegal aliens that have poured across the border is historic. The number of those on the terror watch list who have taken advantage of our porous border to enter the United States is disturbing. Migrant fatalities have soared through the roof, along with victims of human trafficking. It’s an abysmal situation, and Mr. Alejandro Mayorkas has done nothing to alleviate the crisis.

If anything, he’s handcuffed Border Patrol and other federal law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting our borders from doing their job. Is this a politically motivated impeachment on behalf of House Republicans? Maybe. I don’t care either way. Also, Democrats need to shut it when it comes to lectures about politics motivating impeachment hearings. At any rate, the articles against Mayorkas advanced on an 18-15 vote Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be voted on by a full House vote next week (via Politico):

.@RepMarkGreen: "Today is a grave day...We cannot allow a Cabinet secretary with no regard for the separation of powers or the rule of law to remain in office. That is why today we present this committee with the articles of impeachment against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas." pic.twitter.com/SKQNGeM9Ei — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: The House Committee on Homeland Security just voted to advance articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas out of committee. pic.twitter.com/5Ik873But9 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 31, 2024





House Republicans took a critical step early Wednesday toward impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they project confidence they’ll be able to recommend booting the Cabinet official on the House floor. The House Homeland Security Committee voted 18-15 to advance articles of impeachment, which accuse Mayorkas of “breach of trust” and “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law.” The vote paves the way for the impeachment articles to come to the floor next week — depending on absences and if Republicans can shore up a swath of undecided members. Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.) has publicly been cagey about whether he’ll ultimately be able to impeach Mayorkas. But he was overheard Monday night saying that he has the votes — a prediction he also made during a recent TV interview. However, it’s still not clear they currently have the necessary near-unanimous support. Given united Democratic opposition and an incredibly thin majority, Republicans can only afford to lose two votes at full attendance. Green is expected to meet with some of the holdouts this week. And Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said leadership will also check in with members this week, but that he “imagined” they will ultimately have the votes. Impeaching Mayorkas from office would be a historic step — a Cabinet official has only been impeached once before, in 1876 — but would certainly end without a conviction in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Lawmakers in the upper chamber are currently trying to negotiate a border security deal with the Biden administration, including Mayorkas, which House Republicans have repeatedly signaled they plan to spike. […] Republicans’ charges against Mayorkas include: He didn’t uphold immigration laws, exceeded his authority, risked public safety, made false statements to Congress and obstructed congressional oversight as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Mayorkas, in a letter to Green on Tuesday morning, called those allegations “baseless and inaccurate.” And he defended the department, saying that DHS has “provided Congress and your committee hours of testimony, thousands of documents, hundreds of briefings and much more information that demonstrates quite clearly how we are enforcing the law.”

The man isn’t doing his job; he needs to be held accountable. Joe Biden even said the border isn’t secure, though if he were serious about enforcing immigration laws, he’d fire Mayorkas. That won’t happen, but again, it’s about the show. The fish rots from the head, and we’ve known for years that the southern border crisis is intentional. It’s so bad it has Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) talking like a Republican. Chairman Green also doesn’t care about the votes regarding conviction. He feels duty-bound to impeach this disgrace of a DHS secretary (via WaPo):

Even if the House impeaches Mayorkas, he is unlikely to be convicted in a trial in the Senate. Green told reporters Tuesday that it did not matter if the Senate ultimately did not convict Mayorkas. “I’m doing what is, I think, my duty, and votes will be what votes are. I feel pretty good,” Green said. “The same question gets asked. … ‘Are you just doing something that’s going to wind up being fruitless anyway because of the Senate?’ Well, fine, if that’s what they choose to do, but I have a duty to do.”

We had one of the most secure borders in decades, and Biden ruined it within weeks.