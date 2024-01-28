House Republicans Unveil Articles of Impeachment Against Mayorkas

House Republicans unveiled Articles of Impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday.

Introduced by Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the resolution accuses Mayorkas of "Willfull and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust."

Republicans included two articles. One states that Mayorkas violated immigration laws, while a second article accuses the secretary of failing to uphold his duties, misleading Congress, and obstructing the GOP’s investigation. He also has been unable to detain a sufficient number of migrants as required in the code

More from the resolution as follows:

Throughout his tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security. In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis, with many unlawfully remaining in the United States. His refusal to obey the law is not only an offense against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, but it also threatens our national security. Alejandro N. Mayorkas knowingly made false statements to Congress that the border is 'secure,' that it is ‘no less secure than it was previously,’ that the border is 'closed,' and that DHS has ‘operational control’ of the border.

“These articles lay out a clear, compelling, and irrefutable case for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment. He has willfully and systemically refused to comply with immigration laws enacted by Congress. He has breached the public trust by knowingly making false statements to Congress and the American people and obstructing congressional oversight of his department. These facts are beyond dispute, and the results of his lawless behavior have been disastrous for our country," Green stated.

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he intends to hold a House-wide vote on whether to impeach Mayorkas "as soon as possible."

The floor vote will be the second time in history that the House has considered removing a Cabinet official— something that has not been done since the 1870s.

The DHS responded to the articles of impeachment, arguing that there is a lack of evidence that Mayorkas has committed any "high crimes or misdemeanors."

“This markup is just more of the same political games from House Homeland Security Committee (CHS) Republicans. They don’t want to fix the problem; they want to campaign on it. That’s why they have undermined efforts to achieve bipartisan solutions and ignored the facts, legal scholars and experts, and even the Constitution itself in their quest to baselessly impeach Secretary Mayorkas," the DHS said in a memo.