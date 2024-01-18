The Impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas is Moving Forward

The House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday to review the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After hours of testimony from parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants and fentanyl, Republicans are moving forward.

“After our nearly year-long investigation and subsequent impeachment proceedings, and having exhausted all other options to hold him accountable, it is unmistakably clear to all of us—and to the American people—that Congress must exercise its constitutional duty and impeach Secretary Mayorkas," all 18 Republicans on the Committee released Thursday. "The Secretary has consistently willfully and systemically refused to follow the laws passed by Congress, abused his authority, and breached the trust of Congress and the American people on numerous occasions. The result of his failure to fulfill his oath of office has been a border crisis that is unprecedented in American history—a crisis that has cost the lives of thousands of Secretary Mayorkas’ fellow Americans.”

Josephine Dunn and Tammy Nobles, who both lost their daughters due to Secretary Mayorkas' refusal to secure the border, tell @RepDesposito that the Secretary has violated the public trust. pic.twitter.com/RJkMQmvrgj — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 18, 2024

Mayorkas refused to show up the hearing.

"[Our witnesses] came from all over the country...& Secretary Mayorkas can't come across the city? We've asked the secretary 4 times to come & talk on this topic, border security, & he's refused every time." -Chairman @RepMarkGreen w/@GriffJenkins on today's impeachment hearing. pic.twitter.com/5engmN2Wmn — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, illegal crossings into the United States continue to reach catastrophic, historic levels. Senate Republicans are currently negotiating a deal with Democrats and the White House for asylum reform in exchange for new Ukraine funding.

During a meeting at the White House Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated House Republicans will not support new foreign aid funding until their version of a border security package is passed.