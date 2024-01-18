After Series of Stunts, Hunter Biden Finally Agrees to a Deposition With Congress
New Report Shows Foreign Purchases of American Farmland Aren't Being Properly Tracked
The News Liars Warn Against Misinformation, and The New York Times Goes Birther…on...
Why This Progressive Lawmaker Is Calling on Republicans to Remove the Statue of...
New Illegal Migrant Rule at Airports Defeats the Purpose of TSA Security
PA Democrats Advance Draconian 'Assault Weapons' Bill
Congress Passes Another Continuing Resolution to Avert Government Shutdown
White House Refuses to Address Biden's Surprise Over $6 Smoothie
Here’s How Biden’s HHS Will Spend Hundreds of Thousands Towards ‘Trans Boys’
It's Looking Worse for Fani Willis As Judge Orders Hearing on Misconduct Allegations
Is This Ohio School District Serious With Its New 'Preferred Pronouns' Policy?
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes'
Former Top General: Biden Finally Re-Designating the Houthis As a Terrorist Group Is...
Kari Lake Claps Back at Ruben Gallego's Ugly Display of Identity Politics in...
Tipsheet

The Impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas is Moving Forward

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 18, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday to review the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After hours of testimony from parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants and fentanyl, Republicans are moving forward. 

Advertisement

“After our nearly year-long investigation and subsequent impeachment proceedings, and having exhausted all other options to hold him accountable, it is unmistakably clear to all of us—and to the American people—that Congress must exercise its constitutional duty and impeach Secretary Mayorkas," all 18 Republicans on the Committee released Thursday. "The Secretary has consistently willfully and systemically refused to follow the laws passed by Congress, abused his authority, and breached the trust of Congress and the American people on numerous occasions. The result of his failure to fulfill his oath of office has been a border crisis that is unprecedented in American history—a crisis that has cost the lives of thousands of Secretary Mayorkas’ fellow Americans.”

Mayorkas refused to show up the hearing. 

Recommended

Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Meanwhile, illegal crossings into the United States continue to reach catastrophic, historic levels. Senate Republicans are currently negotiating a deal with Democrats and the White House for asylum reform in exchange for new Ukraine funding.

During a meeting at the White House Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated House Republicans will not support new foreign aid funding until their version of a border security package is passed.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes' Mia Cathell
Iowa Was Bad, Bad News for Ron DeSantis Kurt Schlichter
Remember What Joe Biden Said About Hunter's DOJ-Confirmed Laptop From Hell? Spencer Brown
White House Refuses to Address Biden's Surprise Over $6 Smoothie Sarah Arnold
You Need to Know What the Media Doesn’t Want to Tell You Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
Advertisement