Want to Guess the Coincidence? This Keeps Happening Whenever Bad Biden News Happens

Sometime this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will likely indict Donald Trump in her probe into 2020 election interference. It became a RICO case earlier this year, which never bodes well for whoever is the subject of these investigations. If this does occur, we should expect a dozen new charges against the former president, facing three prior indictments heading into the 2024 election. But the timing of this announcement is peculiar again.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION🚨



Today we're releasing a bank records memo detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine.



As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC.



🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

We’ve now identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Bidens and their associates.



During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter sold him as “the brand." No real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

On 2/14/14, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina wired $3.5M to a shell company associated with Hunter Biden & Devon Archer. About $1M was transferred to Archer & the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, which Archer & Biden used to receive other foreign wires. pic.twitter.com/1bOPKR6CrY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

Earlier today, Hunter Biden’s bank records were unveiled, showing the president’s son reaped millions from Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakh oligarchs. After payments were sent to Hunter, then-Vice President Joe Biden just so happened to attend dinner with these individuals when they were in DC. However, Mr. Biden knows nothing about his son’s overseas exploits, nor have they discussed this government access scheme. Joe Biden also never spoke to these individuals at these dinners—this line is what the White House wants us to believe. The House Oversight Committee released a lengthy memo about how the Bidens allegedly laundered their dirty money, especially with their connections in China.

It's another significant development in the ongoing Biden bribery scheme that keeps getting buried by Trump indictment news:

There is no such thing as a coincidence:



3.17: Hunter admits laptop is his

3.18: Trump Manhattan indictment news



6.8: FBI doc says Biden/Hunter bribed with $5 MILLION

6.9: Trump classified docs indictment



7.26: Hunter sweetheart plea deal collapses

7.27: Additional Trump… — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 3, 2023

8.9 in the AM: House Oversight reveals that the Bidens received over $20,000,000 from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden was VP.



8.9 in the PM: Announced that Fulton County, Georgia DA expected to seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2023

UPDATE:



This pivot might work again because there are no more pending indictments after Fulton County. Trump expects to be charged again, even hoping for it as it has buoyed his chances of winning the GOP nomination, leaving months ahead for the media to follow up on the Biden allegations because you know another development will drop. We already have corroborating testimony from the IRS whistleblowers that the Justice Department interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden. The FBI’s informant is clear about the $10 million bribe Burisma paid to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015-16. There is a ledger and recorded conversations to that effect.

This story isn’t dead. It’s just a slow burn. Slow enough that the media will have to revisit it, which will probably happen when House Oversight interviews former Hunter Biden associate Eric Schwerin, who managed every aspect of the First Kid's financial future.