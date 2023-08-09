The Circus Continues: Georgia Prosecutor Expected to Slap Trump With a Dozen New Charges

We knew this was coming: Trump is expected to be indicted in Georgia's 2020 election interference probe. This election probe became a RICO in the spring, which didn’t bode well for the former president concerning escaping charges. The Peach State has broad RICO statutes, and even without Trump and the 2020 election at the forefront, any case of this nature usually comes with indictments. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly going to reveal her findings next week (via CNN):

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments when she presents her case regarding efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia before a grand jury next week, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Willis, a Democrat, has been eyeing conspiracy and racketeering charges, which would allow her to bring a case against multiple defendants. Her wide-ranging criminal probe focuses on efforts to pressure election officials, the plot to put forward fake electors and a voting systems breach in rural Coffee County, Georgia. Trump acolytes who took part in each of those schemes believe they will face charges in Georgia next week, people familiar with their thinking said. Trump also believes he will be charged in the case, CNN has reported. […] Willis has been reportedly weighing racketeering charges in the Trump case. RICO is a statute the district attorney has spoken fondly of and used in unorthodox ways to bring charges against teachers as well as musicians in the Atlanta area. Willis’ team has forged ahead with plans to make charging announcements in the coming weeks, even as special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with four federal counts related to his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. This case would be the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump is expecting another legal action, saying that one more could put him over the top concerning clinching the 2024 Republican nomination, for which he has sat atop the mountain comfortably for weeks.

The Biden bribery scandal will make it back into the fold; there are too many questions concerning Hunter Biden’s financial records. The baggage of the four-time indicted frontrunner might not be as damning as initially thought. However, that was before the IRS whistleblowers provided credible testimony of DOJ interference in their investigations into the president’s son. The FBI’s FD-1023 report that outlined a bribery scheme between Joe, Hunter, and Burisma Holdings in 2015-16 also changed the attitude toward the allegations of impropriety against Joe Biden. The death by a thousand legal cuts strategy from the Left was meant to push Trump toward winning the GOP nomination, as Democrats thought a Trump rematch would be the preferable general election matchup. However, Biden’s baggage is starting the pileup, too.