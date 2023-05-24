U-Haul Man Who Tried to Crash Into the White House and Kill Biden Has Charges Quietly Downgraded

We told you the media would run away from this story once the identity of the U-Haul driver was identified. Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, rammed security barricades near the White House early on May 23. Explosives were not found inside the vehicle, but a notebook and duct tape were found in his backpack. There was also a Nazi flag, something the Left zeroed in on like a Tomahawk missile before Mr. Kandula was revealed as the perpetrator.

A nonwhite man from Chesterfield, Missouri, committed the crime. It was time for the liberal media to deploy countermeasures. Kandula reportedly wanted to kidnap Biden, assassinate him, and take over the government. That handbook might be a manifesto, allegedly containing many pages of writing. Whether that will be released anytime soon is a mystery, given how prosecutors are trying to move on from this incident since it’s decidedly not an attack motivated by white nationalism. The slew of federal charges that Kandula faced from this attack was downgraded to a single count of depredation of government property. I also don’t think it’s accurate to call Kandula a neo-Nazi; I think the kid might have some problems. Just a guess, guys (via NY Post):

The alleged neo-Nazi accused of ramming a rented U-Haul truck into White House security barriers will be held in federal jail pending a detention hearing next week, according to reports. Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, appeared in a Washington, DC, federal court Wednesday, where Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather ordered he be jailed until a hearing next Tuesday, CBS News reported. Kandula, from Missouri, slammed the box truck into barriers along Lafayette Square just steps from the White House late Monday, US Park Police officials said. He had allegedly planned the attack for six months with his goal being to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” records show. Kandula was accused of threatening to “Kill the President If that’s what I have to do,” and praised Nazism and Hitler. He was originally charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, US Park Police said. His federal charges have since been downgraded to a single count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.

RealClearInvestigations’ Mark Hemingway added, “I don't want to sound paranoid, but that seems like they're trying to hush this up.”

Dude rams a White House barrier and "his federal charges have since been downgraded to a single count of depredation of property of the United States"? https://t.co/H21BMdw95G



I don't want to sound paranoid, but that seems like they're trying to hush this up... — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 24, 2023

Oh no, sir—I think you’re right on target here. Essentially, a man who tried to assassinate the president of the United States got that charge downgraded to a destruction of federal property charge.

It was reported last night that he made threats to the President.



Now they're just letting it slide? https://t.co/NeH8lPJGdD — RBe (@RBPundit) May 24, 2023



