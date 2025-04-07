Surprise: The Thing That Trans Activists Tell Us Basically Never Happens...Just Happened Again

When Americans across the political spectrum take the overwhelming and common-sense position of opposing the participation of biological males in female sports, radical trans activists and their supporters respond in an alienating and self-destructive manner. They attack that mainstream stance as bigotry, which is quite a choice, considering that they are on the wrong side of an 80/20 issue -- and they also argue that the issue of trans athletes doesn't really affect very many people because the trans population is so small. But wouldn't you know it? Biological males who insist on competing against biological females continue to rack up illegitimate victories over girls and women. What we are told is a vanishingly and irrelevantly rare occurrence just keeps happening. The latest example:

the thing that we’re told basically never happens just happened again https://t.co/aVCaYoyFGH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2025

A transgender athlete took home first place in a varsity high jump competition at an Oregon high school meet Wednesday, roughly two years after finishing last while competing against junior varsity boys, according to a report. Lia Rose, who reportedly used to compete as Zachary, won the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, beating the second-place finisher by two inches. According to athletic.net, while competing against JV boys May 3, 2023, Zachary Rose finished 11th out of 11 competitors with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches. The winning height in that meet was another foot higher...Lia’s victory comes roughly two weeks after Ada Gallagher, a trans track athlete in the Portland area, blew out the competition. Gallagher, a state champion last year, finished at 57.62 in the 400 meters, with Franklin High School’s Kinnaly Souphanthong coming in second at 1:05.72. Gallagher’s teammate, Quinnan Schaefer, was behind Souphanthong at 1:07.13.

These two instances come on the heels of a similar, unfair farce we discussed here, which came on the heels of countless other examples of this phenomenon. For something that basically never happens, it sure seems to happen a lot:

Oh look, another of those things that never happen has happened again. https://t.co/fTEwtKAMLx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2025



This is so glaringly unjust that even some Democrats who have led the charge for this madness are cynically backing away from it, for reasons of pure political expediency. One man in particular comes to mind. But many other Democrats simply haven't gotten the memo, it seems. Dangerous, Orwellian madness:

BREAKING: Colorado House Democrats just passed a bill that classifies "misgendering" your own child as child abuse.



It could cause you to LOSE CUSTODY if you don't "affirm" your child's chosen gender. pic.twitter.com/pSDY7f1Liz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 4, 2025

Colorado Democrats are pushing legislation to penalize "deadnaming" and "misgendering" as discriminatory actions and to mandate the courts to include such claims in determining the allocation of parenting time in custody cases. The bill is the latest salvo in America's cultural war over transgender issues. It implicates parenting responsibilities, notably when they are in dispute over a child's gender transition, as well as schools. Additionally, the bill compels "publishers" to use a person's chosen name when asked. Under the proposal, refusing to comply is evidence of the intent to discriminate. Broadly speaking, "misgendering" means not using an individual's preferred pronoun or honorific, while "deadnaming" refers to using transgender persons' birth names, instead of their preferred names.

This bill passed the Colorado House, 36-20, with Republicans in opposition. Fanatical practitioners of this ideology are plumbing new depths on both sides of the Atlantic:

This is totalitarian insanity. If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them. https://t.co/IZI0sP58ss — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 31, 2025

A toddler has been kicked out of nursery after being accused of transphobia, new figures reveal. The child, aged either three or four, was suspended for 'abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity', data from the Department for Education shows. The offences took place in the 2022-23 academic year at a state school, according to The Telegraph...Statistics indicate 94 pupils at similar primary institutions were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia or homophobia in the same year. This included ten pupils from Year 1 and three from Year 2, where the maximum age was seven, and one child was of nursery age...Lord Young, director of the Free Speech Union, said: 'I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that's a powerful argument for discarding it in favour of something less dogmatic.' The Department for Education said: 'All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse...In 2022, a Church of England school in the Isle of Wight warned a six-year-old boy's parents that he might be deemed 'transphobic' if he were to question another pupil wearing a dress.

Lunacy, in the name of 'safety.' Fight these people, hard. I'll leave you with this: