Social Media Calls on Tom Homan to Deport 'Undocumented, Unafraid, Queer' Anti-Trump Activist

At a recent "hands off" rally, an outspoken anti-Trump activist made waves by boldly declaring her identity as "undocumented, unafraid, and queer." This rally, aimed at protesting the Trump administration's immigration policies, prompted the Trump administration to deport her immediately.

Over the weekend, Greisa Martinez Rosas spoke to the crowd at a Hands Off rally in Washington, DC, boasting about her illegal immigration status and her sexual orientation. According to a New York Post report, she is originally from Mexico but came to the U.S. as a child. She is an executive director of United We Dream, which spans a network of more than 400,000 immigrants.

“'I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer and unashamed,” she told the crowd.

Interesting: 🚨 You know you need to step it up a notch when an illegal alien is this vocal.



pic.twitter.com/oAX6klRJ6b — Tom Homan - Border Czar Rapid Response News (@TomHoman_) April 6, 2025

Social media had a feeding frenzy, demanding that President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, track her down and send her back to her home country.

Yes! Arrest and deport her immediately! — Mindy (@miaodowney22) April 7, 2025

She is not an immigrant she is an illegal alien breaking our laws by entering illegally. Send her back! — flygirl1979 (@sharondenney12) April 7, 2025

Perfect, she just made ICE job easy. — YY 🇺🇸🍊🐸🙏🏼 (@Yibbieyo11) April 7, 2025

She won't be so happy when Tom Homan arrests her and send her back to her own country or to Gitmo or somewhere else. — Patye Fisher (@blondie36621) April 6, 2025

Protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies and budget cuts have intensified nationwide. Critics continue to attack Trump's efforts to speed up deportations and streamline government agencies. However, these efforts to reduce wasteful spending and enforce immigration laws are essential to protecting American workers and securing the nation’s borders. The push for a more efficient government is long overdue, and the Trump administration is clearly committed to fulfilling its promise of prioritizing an America-first agenda.