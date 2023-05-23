Why the Evidence Found in U-Haul Truck That Crashed Into Security Barriers Near WH Is Raising Questions

Secret Service has detained a driver who crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square, near the White House grounds.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

After crashing one time, the driver rammed the barriers a second time, video of the Monday evening incident shows.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with "threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing," The Washington Post reports.

Bomb technicians did not find any explosive devices in the truck, though video shows law enforcement handling several pieces of evidence, including a Nazi flag, black backpack, and duct tape. The flag was then laid out on the ground, leading some Twitter users to question why.

The incident comes after President Biden recently called white supremacy "the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland."



