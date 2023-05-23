Dem Operative: Florida Is Becoming a Terrorist State, But I Enjoyed Spring Break...
Joe Biden Peddles His Worst Lie in Front of US Marines During Japan...
What If the DeSantis Hype Suffers a Brutal End?
Yes, Democrats, Stay Out of Florida
The Weaponization Of The FBI Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg
This Pride Stuff Isn't Healthy
Nine Line's Tyler Merritt Calls Foul Over CCP Slave Labor Fabric in the...
What's the Matter With Texas Republicans When It Comes to School Choice Legislation?
DeSantis for President?
PAC Shuts Down After Cease-and-Desist Letter From Tucker Carlson's Attorney
Hillary Clinton Admits the 'Issue' With Biden
Biden Administration's Environmental Injustices
The SEC’s High-Stakes Vendetta Leaves the Country Worse Off
Our Nation Faces a Debt Crisis. Here's How to Fix It.
Tipsheet

Why the Evidence Found in U-Haul Truck That Crashed Into Security Barriers Near WH Is Raising Questions

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 23, 2023 7:30 AM

Secret Service has detained a driver who crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square, near the White House grounds. 

"Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

After crashing one time, the driver rammed the barriers a second time, video of the Monday evening incident shows. 

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with "threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing," The Washington Post reports.

Bomb technicians did not find any explosive devices in the truck, though video shows law enforcement handling several pieces of evidence, including a Nazi flag, black backpack, and duct tape. The flag was then laid out on the ground, leading some Twitter users to question why. 

Recommended

Joe Biden Peddles His Worst Lie in Front of US Marines During Japan Trip Matt Vespa

The incident comes after President Biden recently called white supremacy "the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland."


Tags: WHITE HOUSE CRIME NAZISM WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Peddles His Worst Lie in Front of US Marines During Japan Trip Matt Vespa
This Pride Stuff Isn't Healthy Dennis Prager
PAC Shuts Down After Cease-and-Desist Letter From Tucker Carlson's Attorney Leah Barkoukis
Yes, Democrats, Stay Out of Florida Derek Hunter
The Weaponization Of The FBI Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg John Nantz
The Latest Device Given to 50 Senators Is Bound to Gin Up Conspiracy Theories Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Joe Biden Peddles His Worst Lie in Front of US Marines During Japan Trip Matt Vespa