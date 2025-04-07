Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals
BREAKING: Trump Confirms Direct Talks With Iran Are Underway
Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump
Supreme Court Chief Justice Makes Critical Ruling on Deportation of Maryland Man
VIP
The NY Times Confirms Hunter Details Which Got Townhall Flagged, and Tariffs on...
VIP
California Court Rules Desktop CNC Machine Can't Be Sold in State
Peter Navarro Clashes With CNBC Hosts Over Effectiveness of Trump’s Tariffs
Trump Admin Scores Major Win After SCOTUS Grants Request to Lift Order Halting...
Social Media Calls on Tom Homan to Deport 'Undocumented, Unafraid, Queer' Anti-Trump Activ...
VIP
California's New 'Equity' Speed Cameras Means Higher Fines for Non-Low-Income Drivers
Trump Admin Suspends DOJ Lawyer Over Failure to 'Vigorously' Argue Case of Deported...
Here's What Anna Paulina Luna, Mike Johnson Have Planned for Proxy Voting
Man Erroneously Deported ‘Very Dangerous,’ Noem Says
VIP
Cory Booker Makes Quite the Claim About Tariffs
Tipsheet

Trump Adviser Calls ‘Nuclear Winter’ Talk ‘Completely Irresponsible’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 07, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Pawel Dwulit, File

White House National Economic Council (NEC) Director Kevin Hassett said Monday that billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman should back away from the notion that tariffs imposed by President Trump could lead to a “self-induced, economic nuclear winter.”

Advertisement

Hassett called it “completely irresponsible rhetoric” when speaking with Fox & Friends on Monday.

“I would urge everyone, especially Bill, to ease off the rhetoric a little bit,” Hassett said.

Hassett said that most of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the U.S. has not been affected by Trump’s new tariffs. Imports only account for 14% of the GDP, “so 86 percent of GDP is affected by the deregulation and the tax cuts and everything else,” he added.

“Even if you think that there will be some negative effect from the trade side, that’s still a small share of GDP. And so the idea that it’s going to be a ‘nuclear winter,’ or something like that, is completely irresponsible rhetoric,” Hassett said, maintaining that he and others working in the White House believe that “these economic responses are exaggerated by critics.”

Ackman warned that tariffs could collapse the economy and hurt Trump’s supporters the most of all.

“This is not what we voted for,” Ackman wrote, arguing for Trump to instead consider calling a “90-day time out” to allow him to deal with “asymmetric tariff deals and induce trillions of dollars of new investment in our country.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, if the  U.S. launches an “economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate,” Ackman wrote. “The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system. Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down. May cooler heads prevail.” 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump Matt Vespa
Netanyahu Just Made This Promise to Trump Jeff Charles
Surprise: The Thing That Trans Activists Tell Us Basically Never Happens...Just Happened Again Guy Benson
Trump Admin Scores Major Win After SCOTUS Grants Request to Lift Order Halting Venezuelan Deportations Sarah Arnold
Social Media Calls on Tom Homan to Deport 'Undocumented, Unafraid, Queer' Anti-Trump Activist Sarah Arnold
Peter Navarro Clashes With CNBC Hosts Over Effectiveness of Trump’s Tariffs Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement