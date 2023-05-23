Why the U-Haul 'Nazi' Driver Will Soon Vanish From the Media Landscape

Leah had the story earlier this morning. And I could only imagine the reaction within liberal newsrooms when Nazi flags were discovered inside the vehicle. Someone intentionally rammed security barriers at Lafayette Square in the early morning hours. Paraphernalia for the National Socialist German Workers Party was found inside:

NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven't provided any further details.



Here's what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3 — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

After crashing one time, the driver rammed the barriers a second time, video of the Monday evening incident shows. The driver, whose name has not been released [It’s been released now], has been charged with "threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing," The Washington Post reports. Bomb technicians did not find any explosive devices in the truck, though video shows law enforcement handling several pieces of evidence, including a Nazi flag, black backpack, and duct tape. The flag was then laid out on the ground, leading some Twitter users to question why.

The waiting game commenced, and the liberal media probably hoped it was a white guy from ‘flyover country.’ The person was from middle America—but it wasn’t a white guy. The driver appears to be a teenager, Sai Varshith Kandula, 19 (via NBC Washington):

The suspect who drove the U-Haul into security barriers near the White House, carrying a swastika flag, which was carefully and perfectly laid out on the ground by authorities for the perfect photo-op, has been identified.



His name is Sai Varshith Kandula. pic.twitter.com/5bt0vIzHk7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 23, 2023

Breaking News: I have a very reliable tip that the driver of the U-haul that crashed into Lafayette Square near the White House gate is Sai Varshith Kandula. This pic is from his Missouri Driver's License. pic.twitter.com/XNLmN9l39J — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 23, 2023





Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was arrested and charged, U.S. Park Police said. The U-Haul truck rammed against barriers at the north side of Lafayette Square, near Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW, just before 10 p.m. No Secret Service or White House personnel were hurt, a Secret Service spokesman said. According to the initial investigation, Kandula intentionally crashed into the bollards around Lafayette Park, Park Police said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. He's expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Kandula was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member; destruction of federal property; and trespassing. No information on a possible motive was released.

Some on social media noted the Left’s attempt to change the narrative. This shelf life lasted barely 30 seconds after the driver’s identity was released. And there might not be a solid motive if mental illness was involved. We won’t speculate, but a non-white teenager from Missouri crashing U-hauls with nothing but a Nazi flag crashing into things near the White House is bizarre at the base level. We’re lucky this vehicle wasn’t rigged to explode. Since the driver isn’t white and there really isn’t much that can be used in political ammunition against Republicans, this story will soon be buried, much like how they suffocated a real Capitol Hill attack after the January 6 riot. The media quickly buried the story of Noah Green, who rammed barricades on Capitol Hill and killed a police officer on April 2, 2021, after he was identified as black and a Nation of Islam follower.

This story will get the same treatment for obvious political reasons.

A few years ago, there was a movement among South Asians to reclaim the swastika as a symbol of peace. Will be interesting if that's the story Kandula goes with for why he had the flag. https://t.co/1aP7ABAJLi — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 23, 2023

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz floated the theory of the recent trend of South Asians who have been making concerted efforts to reclaim the swastika, whose original meaning was very different before the Nazi Party ruined it for everyone.