Is This What Led to Fox News Settling With Dominion Systems?

Let me start by saying that I don’t care about these text messages that supposedly should shake us to our core about Tucker Carlson and Fox News. And faux outrage is a daily event in liberal America. Carlson is their number one enemy, with the network he used to work for universally loathed by progressives. Carlson supposedly enabled a toxic work environment, a charge that forms the basis of the lawsuit filed against him by former producer Abby Grossman, who we’ve learned never met Tucker and worked remotely. Yesterday, the big ‘bombshell’ was that the ex-Fox News host called a woman “yummy.” It’s a prolonged assault that has elicited eye rolls and yawns because nothing will sway his fanbase. The New York Times harped on some text messages referring to a recorded altercation during the January 6 riot, where he reportedly expressed dismay that the attackers were white.

“It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. The publication added that the revelation of these communications reportedly made the Fox brass nervous, as they arose around the time the network was about to enter a court battle with Dominion Systems, the election machine company that had filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network. This company was singled out for allegedly being part of the rigged operation to steal the election from Donald Trump. We’re not going to relitigate that debate, but the Times, in no uncertain terms, insinuates that the discovery of these Carlson texts might have led to Fox News settling for $787 million rather than risk these messages and others being made public in open court. They also alleged it’s what contributed to Carlson’s firing (via NYT):

A text message sent by Tucker Carlson that set off a panic at the highest levels of Fox on the eve of its billion-dollar defamation trial showed its most popular host sharing his private, inflammatory views about violence and race. The discovery of the message contributed to a chain of events that ultimately led to Mr. Carlson’s firing. In the message, sent to one of his producers in the hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Carlson described how he had recently watched a video of a group of men — Trump supporters, he said — violently attacking “an Antifa kid.” It was “three against one, at least,” he wrote. And then he expressed a sense of dismay that the attackers, like him, were white. “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” he wrote. “It’s not how white men fight,” he said. But he said he found himself for a moment wanting the group to kill the person he had described as the Antifa kid. The text alarmed the Fox board, which saw the message a day before Fox was set to defend itself against Dominion Voting Systems before a jury. The board grew concerned that the message could become public at trial when Mr. Carlson was on the stand, creating a sensational and damaging moment that would raise broader questions about the company. The day after the discovery, the board told Fox executives it was bringing in an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into Mr. Carlson’s conduct.

Here’s the full message:

A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

Yes, the optics are bad, and there could have been better phrasing, but let’s not lose sight that the liberal media goes ga-ga over mass shootings committed by white males. They hope people of similar character perpetrate all these shootings because it helps push their anti-gun agenda, which is peppered with nonsensical lectures about how we’re seeing the seeds of a white nationalistic takeover. Carlson has been lethal in shredding liberal narratives, and as a white man, he gets smeared as a racist for going against the grain. Any person who acts in a manner not in keeping with liberal America’s rigid standards of being is relegated to the racist bin, even those who are not white. Have you seen how white progressives react when they see a black police officer? It’s nasty, with many n-words being hurled by these white, wealthy, and crunchy Marxists.

So, maybe the language in the text could have been less inflammatory for the purposes of discovery, but liberal America has its own cancers in the newsrooms that have done and said much worse.