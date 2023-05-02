French Kiss Off
Tipsheet

Media Matters' Leaked Tucker Carlson Clips Completely Backfires on Them

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 02, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Media Matters has been publishing leaked behind-the-scenes video of Tucker Carlson during his time at Fox News showing the popular host in more candid moments, but while trying to paint Carlson as man deserving to be fired, it has so far only made Media Matters look like the hacks and fools they are.

A recent example is when Media Matters Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz posted video of Carlson stating after making a joke about a woman looking "yummy": "Just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird... Hey, Media Matters for America, go f**k yourself! That's the first thing I want to say tonight."


Another video Gertz posted showed Carlson making a reference to Bill O'Riley's famous, "F**k it, we'll do it live!"

"The rationale for Carlson forced departure remains unclear, but some have speculated that it is related to Carlson's history of misogynistic comments or the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Carlson producer who alleges that she was subjected to a misogynistic workplace," Gertz further tweeted.

Twitter users mocked Gertz for thinking Media Matters had damaging video of Carlson.


