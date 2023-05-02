Media Matters' Leaked Tucker Carlson Clips Completely Backfires on Them

Media Matters has been publishing leaked behind-the-scenes video of Tucker Carlson during his time at Fox News showing the popular host in more candid moments, but while trying to paint Carlson as man deserving to be fired, it has so far only made Media Matters look like the hacks and fools they are.

A recent example is when Media Matters Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz posted video of Carlson stating after making a joke about a woman looking "yummy": "Just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird... Hey, Media Matters for America, go f**k yourself! That's the first thing I want to say tonight."





2. After describing an unnamed woman to someone off camera as "yummy," Carlson says, "just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird... Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself!" pic.twitter.com/xxefGaW9SX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

Another video Gertz posted showed Carlson making a reference to Bill O'Riley's famous, "F**k it, we'll do it live!"

3. On-set, Carlson tells someone off-camera, "I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that." pic.twitter.com/GmuwSomWDI — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

"The rationale for Carlson forced departure remains unclear, but some have speculated that it is related to Carlson's history of misogynistic comments or the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Carlson producer who alleges that she was subjected to a misogynistic workplace," Gertz further tweeted.

Twitter users mocked Gertz for thinking Media Matters had damaging video of Carlson.

Are you aware that everything you are posting about Tucker Carlson is just making him look cooler? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 2, 2023

I didn't think think I could like Tucker more.



I was wrong.



Thank you. — Tom Morgan (@TomMorgan68) May 2, 2023

I like Tucker even more now. 🤣🤣🤣 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 2, 2023



