Tipsheet

Florida Proves It Doesn't Mess Around After 'Queers for Palestine' Block Entrance to Disney

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 12, 2024 4:00 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

A group of woke, keffiyeh-wearing LGBTQ leftists blocked the entrance to Walt Disney World as they advocated for the killing of Jews on Saturday. 

“Queers for Palestine” blocked access to Disney World using their vehicles, claiming that the corporation “supports genocide.” 

The group held up signs and chanted “Free, Free Palestine” and “No business as usual during the genocide.”

However, the Floria State Highway Patrol showed up and arrested the pro-terrorism activists within eleven minutes— proving that the Sunshine State does not mess around. 

Video captured an angry driver confronting the pro-Hamas group, telling them their protests are causing people to hate them. 

“You are losing people to your cause because of this … Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you,” the man can be heard saying. 

Queers for Palestine claims that Disney supports Israel without “acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide.” They also have called for the boycott of the new movie “Captain America: Brave New World” over the cast of an Israeli superhero. 

