Florida Proves It Doesn't Mess Around After 'Queers for Palestine' Block Entrance to Disney

A group of woke, keffiyeh-wearing LGBTQ leftists blocked the entrance to Walt Disney World as they advocated for the killing of Jews on Saturday.

“Queers for Palestine” blocked access to Disney World using their vehicles, claiming that the corporation “supports genocide.”

Advertisement

The group held up signs and chanted “Free, Free Palestine” and “No business as usual during the genocide.”

I don’t see this going well for them in Florida… https://t.co/wbtRuWtLsw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 11, 2024

However, the Floria State Highway Patrol showed up and arrested the pro-terrorism activists within eleven minutes— proving that the Sunshine State does not mess around.

NEW: The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes.

Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic.



Photo credit: @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/F6sif5EP6Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 12, 2024

Video captured an angry driver confronting the pro-Hamas group, telling them their protests are causing people to hate them.

“You are losing people to your cause because of this … Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you,” the man can be heard saying.

NEW: Driver unleashes on 'Queers for Palestine' protesters who blocked the entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Interstate 4.



The man told the queers that they were losing people to their cause & everyone hates them.



"You are losing people to your cause because… pic.twitter.com/CSd1wKoMzZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2024

Queers for Palestine claims that Disney supports Israel without “acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide.” They also have called for the boycott of the new movie “Captain America: Brave New World” over the cast of an Israeli superhero.