Joe Biden Mother’s Day Message Sparks Outrage



President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign dropped a nasty Mother’s Day video attacking former President Donald Trump.

The video focused on insulting Trump’s past policies regarding women such as abortion and separating illegal immigrant families.

The attacks begin when the screen flashes “Happy Mother's Day" written on the bottom.

But then the screen goes blank with the words, "But not from Donald Trump” across it.

The campaign urged Americans to “stop Trump,” by doing the moms in their lives a favor.

“On Mother’s Day, a reminder: Donald Trump stands only for himself and not mothers across America and their families,” the video says. “The stakes of this election are high for all Americans, but especially moms across our country who will suffer under a second Trump term.”

The Biden campaign accused Trump of women being denied from fertility centers and “punishing” pregnant women who seek abortion.

“Under Trump, the government will be allowed to monitor their pregnancies and rip their families apart. Meanwhile, President Biden is fighting to bring back his historic expanded Child Tax Credit to give families a little extra breathing room and ensure paid leave for all Americans," Biden’s campaign continued.

The Biden campaign also claimed Trump prides himself on “separating mothers from their children,” saying that the president will “fight” for mothers.

In one clip, the video deliberately twists Trump’s words around while showing a family screaming while being separated.

In response, Trump’s campaign team fired shots back at the “miserable, sad, and cowardly” President.

“What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day. Their lives are obviously filled with anger, hate, and resentment because they clearly suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump’s team said in a statement. “President Trump continues to live rent-free in their pea-sized brains, even on Mother's Day."