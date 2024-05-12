It's No Secret Why Some Dems Are Pushing for Their Convention to Be...
Tipsheet

The Way Clarence Thomas Describes DC Is Truly Terrifying

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 12, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas painted a dark picture of what working in Washington, D.C. is like. 

Thomas described the “nastiness and the lies” he and his wife endure during a judicial conference on Friday, adding that the nation’s capital is a “hideous place.”

His comments come following a question about working in a polarizing environment, calling it “incredible” to live in a world the way we do now. 

“But you have some choices. You don’t get to prevent people from doing horrible things or saying horrible things. But one you have to understand and accept the fact that they can’t change you unless you permit that,” Thomas said. 

The Supreme Court justice has been at the runt of criticism since stepping onto the scene. Despite not directly mentioning the criticisms he has faced, Thomas warned that “reckless” people in Washington will “bomb your reputation.”

His wife has also been the victim of criticism from Democrats after she used social media to point out 2020 election irregularities. 

Thomas claimed that people in Washington “pride themselves on being awful,” resulting in him and his wife spending their free time outside of the left-leaning city. 

“You get to be around regular people who don’t pride themselves in doing harmful things, merely because they have the capacity to do it or because they disagree,” he continued. 

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito also warned against the dangers that lie ahead in the future if politicians don’t turn things around.

Alito recently spoke at a Catholic University where he cautioned students that freedom of speech is “dangerously declining” and “freedom of religion is also imperiled.”

“Right now, in the world outside this beautiful campus, troubled waters are slamming against some of our most fundamental principles,” Alito said. 

The justice told graduates that they will likely be in a situation where they will feel pressured to endorse ideas they don’t believe in or hide their true values. 

“It will be up to you to stand firm,” Alito told them. 

