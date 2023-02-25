Probe Launched Into Biden's Scheme to Pack the Supreme Court
Tipsheet

Even the Liberal Media Is Roasting the Georgia Grand Jury Foreperson for 'Reckless' Media Tour

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 25, 2023 6:15 AM
CNN/Washington Free Beacon

If there’s one woman who might have torpedoed the 2020 election interference probe in Georgia, look no further than its foreperson, Emily Kohrs. Given how nothing is shocking anymore, I’m glad I wasn’t the only person who came away thinking I was on crazy pills watching this woman spill critical details about the case. From ice cream parties with Georgia prosecutors to admissions that members of the grand jury were ignorant or dismissive of one invoking their constitutional right against self-incrimination. Kohrs’ media tour was so outrageous that even CNN was aghast about what this woman said on live television. Host Anderson Cooper was dumbfounded, with legal analysts torching Kohrs’ reckless behavior. 

Even apolitical figures within the media, like Willie Geist, were not receptive to Kohrs’ all but botching this investigation, despite it being a clown town from the outset. To make matters worse, Kohrs did this media blitz when it was announced that the grand jury had recommended numerous people be indicted. That next step, legitimate or not, might not be possible given this public relations fiasco (via Fox News):


Emily Kohrs made national headlines this week for offering insight into jury deliberations and whether it recommended charges against Trump and other Republicans in their role in attempting to reverse the Peach State's 2020 election results. 

Clips from her sit-downs with CNN and NBC quickly went viral, particularly for her bizarre enthusiasm and giggly demeanor, something even Trump foes fear could aid his defense team's effort to dismiss the case entirely. 

Shortly after her interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan on Tuesday, her colleagues Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig reacted in astonishment. 

"First of all, why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand," a shocked Cooper said. "She's clearly enjoying herself. But, I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury!" 

"This is a horrible idea," said Honig, a CNN legal analyst. "And I guarantee you that prosecutors are wincing, watching her go on this-" 

"I was wincing just watching her eagerness to like, you know, hint at stuff," Cooper exclaimed. "There’s no reason for her to be out talking." 

"No. It’s a prosecutor’s nightmare," Honig told Cooper. "Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion if there’s an indictment to dismiss that indictment based on grand jury impropriety."

CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman offered a similar sentiment on "CNN This Morning."

"If I’m the prosecutor, I’m not sure that I want this media tour taking place because I’m confident that Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use this, just based on what I was hearing last night from people, to try to argue that this is prejudicial in terms of what she is saying," said Haberman, a New York Times correspondent. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

