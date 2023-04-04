Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
A Very Dark Day for America
Why Won't Biden Talk About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival?
Trump Has a Message for Supporters While Leaving for Court
Jim Jordan Blasts Potential Gag Order Against Trump
Read the Full Indictment Against Trump
White House Repeats Debunked Claim Biden 'Did Something' to Stop CCP Spy Balloon
Dem Rep Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump Arraignment
Manhattan in Chaos Ahead of Trump Arraignment
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From...
Marco Rubio Warns 'We Are Going to Regret This Day for a Very,...
Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor
Failed DeSantis Challenger Nikki Fried Arrested While Protesting Florida Abortion Bill
2024: Trump, DeSantis, and Having the 'Right' Sort of Political Enemies
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 04, 2023 3:10 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After surrendering to be arrested at a courthouse in New York to face 34 charges handed up by a grand jury last Thursday, former President Donald Trump was processed and formally arraigned in the case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The felony charges — relating to alleged "hush money" payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign — were read aloud as the 45th President of the United States sat with his legal team in the New York courtroom. 

The full indictment had been under seal since the grand jury made its decision on Thursday and is expected to be made public later on Tuesday.

Trump entered a "not guilty" plea on all charges, as expected, but did not make any statement to reporters gathered in the courthouse after he was processed and before he entered the courtroom to be arraigned.

The next hearing in the case won't take place until December 4 when the judge overseeing the case — apparently a donor to President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, among other Democrat causes — will consider motions made by Trump's team and District Attorney Bragg. 

Recommended

Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor Mia Cathell

Trump, who maintains that Bragg's case against him is another "witch hunt" similar to the Mueller probe of debunked allegations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, traveled to New York City on Monday afternoon from his home in Florida. 

Following his arraignment on Tuesday, Trump is set to return home to his Mar-a-Lago club and private residence where he will hold a rally with supporters slated for the 8:00 p.m. ET hour. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor Mia Cathell
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From There Brad Slager
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Marco Rubio Warns 'We Are Going to Regret This Day for a Very, Very Long Time' Rebecca Downs
A Very Dark Day for America Townhall Staff
Dem Rep Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump Arraignment Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor Mia Cathell