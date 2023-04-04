BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges

After surrendering to be arrested at a courthouse in New York to face 34 charges handed up by a grand jury last Thursday, former President Donald Trump was processed and formally arraigned in the case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump courtroom photo just dropped.



This will be the only photo officially released from inside his arraignment. pic.twitter.com/9Th1YVcF9N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

The felony charges — relating to alleged "hush money" payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign — were read aloud as the 45th President of the United States sat with his legal team in the New York courtroom.

The full indictment had been under seal since the grand jury made its decision on Thursday and is expected to be made public later on Tuesday.

Trump entered a "not guilty" plea on all charges, as expected, but did not make any statement to reporters gathered in the courthouse after he was processed and before he entered the courtroom to be arraigned.

The next hearing in the case won't take place until December 4 when the judge overseeing the case — apparently a donor to President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, among other Democrat causes — will consider motions made by Trump's team and District Attorney Bragg.

Trump, who maintains that Bragg's case against him is another "witch hunt" similar to the Mueller probe of debunked allegations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, traveled to New York City on Monday afternoon from his home in Florida.

Following his arraignment on Tuesday, Trump is set to return home to his Mar-a-Lago club and private residence where he will hold a rally with supporters slated for the 8:00 p.m. ET hour.

This is a developing story and may be updated.