Trump Flies Potential VP Pick to Massive 80,000 Person Rally

Former President Donald Trump’s vice president list is picking up speculation after a surprise guest joined the 2024 hopeful at his massive New Jersey rally.

Flying in on the former president’s “Trump Force One” campaign plane, Gov. Doug Burgum (ND) was seen exiting the aircraft after it landed in a deep-blue state Saturday afternoon.

An April Axios report revealed that Burgum has quickly moved up Trump’s vice president shortlist, believing he could be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters.

The governor and his wife reportedly remained on the plane to speak privately with Trump before emerging at the 80,000 MAGA-supporting rally.

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Burgum and his wife attended Easter Brunch at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, sparking speculation he is at the top of the 45th president’s list.

In recent weeks, the sources said, Trump frequently has brought up Burgum's name in discussions with allies. Two sources familiar with Trump's thinking said he likes Burgum's measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience — and sees Burgum as reliable and low-drama. Burgum aligns with Trump on many issues, including abortion. In an interview with NPR last fall, Burgum said abortion regulation should be left to the states — a stance that critics say is leading to dramatic differences in women's access to health care. Trump blasted most other Republicans who were challenging him, and held his fire when it came to Burgum, who was barely registering in GOP polls — and reluctant to criticize Trump. Via Axios.

Burgum has been a long-time supporter of Trump’s, quietly campaigning for the former 2024 frontrunner since the 2016 election when he endorsed him for president.

Fueling the rumors further, Trump also said he would give the governor a significant role in his new administration if he were to win the election year.

Hundreds of people camped outside the rally grounds in anticipation of Trump’s appearance in Atlantic City, while thousands of supporters held pre-rally tailgate parties as they awaited the 2024 hopeful to arrive.

FOX NEWS: "This is one of the largest Trump rallies I've ever been to..." pic.twitter.com/XmhBVbKvS7 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 11, 2024

Happening Now: A view from above during the #TrumpRally in Wildwood, New Jersey this evening. #TRUMP2024 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/ySJeKu0PM0 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 11, 2024



