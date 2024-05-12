It's No Secret Why Some Dems Are Pushing for Their Convention to Be...
Biden Threatened to 'Rethink' US Support for Israel, But Tried to Keep Those...
Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Activists Tried to Block Traffic in FL
Progressives are Mentally Defective
Electoral College Mischief Not Unprecedented—You Don’t Have to Look That Far Back
Maternal Mortality and the Failure to Value Motherhood
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 217: Celebrating Mother’s Day With the Mother of...
The Way Clarence Thomas Describes DC Is Truly Terrifying
Democrat Believes Joe Biden’s Israel Threat Took Unnecessary 'Pressure off of Hamas'
Is the Private Sector Ready For the Rising Threat of AI Cyber Warfare?
Why Are Jews and Christians Coming Together to Pray for Israel
Veterans Affairs OIG Calls for Full Investigation into $10.8 Million in Improper Incentive...
Illegal Aliens May Decide the Outcomes of National Elections, Without Even Voting
Donald Trump Weighs in on Those Rumors About Nikki Haley
Tipsheet

Trump Flies Potential VP Pick to Massive 80,000 Person Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 12, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former President Donald Trump’s vice president list is picking up speculation after a surprise guest joined the 2024 hopeful at his massive New Jersey rally. 

Advertisement

Flying in on the former president’s “Trump Force One” campaign plane, Gov. Doug Burgum (ND) was seen exiting the aircraft after it landed in a deep-blue state Saturday afternoon. 

An April Axios report revealed that Burgum has quickly moved up Trump’s vice president shortlist, believing he could be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters. 

The governor and his wife reportedly remained on the plane to speak privately with Trump before emerging at the 80,000 MAGA-supporting rally. 

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Burgum and his wife attended Easter Brunch at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, sparking speculation he is at the top of the 45th president’s list. 

In recent weeks, the sources said, Trump frequently has brought up Burgum's name in discussions with allies. Two sources familiar with Trump's thinking said he likes Burgum's measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience — and sees Burgum as reliable and low-drama.     Burgum aligns with Trump on many issues, including abortion. In an interview with NPR last fall, Burgum said abortion regulation should be left to the states — a stance that critics say is leading to dramatic differences in women's access to health care. Trump blasted most other Republicans who were challenging him, and held his fire when it came to Burgum, who was barely registering in GOP polls — and reluctant to criticize TrumpVia Axios. 

Recommended

The Way Clarence Thomas Describes DC Is Truly Terrifying Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Burgum has been a long-time supporter of Trump’s, quietly campaigning for the former 2024 frontrunner since the 2016 election when he endorsed him for president. 

Fueling the rumors further, Trump also said he would give the governor a significant role in his new administration if he were to win the election year. 

Hundreds of people camped outside the rally grounds in anticipation of Trump’s appearance in Atlantic City, while thousands of supporters held pre-rally tailgate parties as they awaited the 2024 hopeful to arrive. 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Way Clarence Thomas Describes DC Is Truly Terrifying Sarah Arnold
Progressives are Mentally Defective Derek Hunter
Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic. Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Activists Tried to Block Traffic in FL Matt Vespa
Biden Threatened to 'Rethink' US Support for Israel, But Tried to Keep Those Calls Hidden Matt Vespa
It's No Secret Why Some Dems Are Pushing for Their Convention to Be 'Semi-Online' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Way Clarence Thomas Describes DC Is Truly Terrifying Sarah Arnold
Advertisement