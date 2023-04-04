Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
A Very Dark Day for America
Biden is Laughing About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K
LATEST: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges
Kessler Angling for More Corrections
Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment
Has Joe Manchin Learned His Lesson?
Alvin Bragg Holds Press Conference After Trump's Arraignment
Manhattan DA Office Scrubs Staff From Website
Trump Earning Even More Endorsements for 2024
Trump Fundraises for 2024 Campaign With Mug Shot T-Shirt
Tipsheet

Full Indictment Against Trump Released

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 04, 2023 4:10 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After filing the indictment under seal last week, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revealed the 34 felony counts a grand jury had voted to bring against 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

The fuller picture of Bragg's case against Trump came to light on Tuesday afternoon as the former commander in chief was formally processed and arraigned in a New York City criminal court. As Townhall reported earlier on Tuesday, Trump entered a "not guilty" plea on all charges. 

The full indictment (embedded below) explains, in detail, each instance in which the grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in the first degree.

While the dates and voucher number for each count differ — reflecting various entries — the counts relate to what the grand jury alleged was Trump, "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust...kept and maintained by the Trump Organization."

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly characterized District Attorney Bragg's case against the former president as a "witch hunt" similar to Russia collusion hoax that followed Trump's 2016 victory of Hillary Clinton. 

Following Tuesday's arraignment, both sides of the case will have the opportunity to file motions as the case heads toward trial, with the next hearing expected to take place on December 4 — another sign that Bragg's case against Trump will carry well into the next presidential election cycle. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K Spencer Brown
Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection' Katie Pavlich
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game Matt Vespa
Here's What Tucker Carlson Is Calling the 'Most Shocking Attack' on Free Speech Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell