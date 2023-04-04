Full Indictment Against Trump Released

After filing the indictment under seal last week, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revealed the 34 felony counts a grand jury had voted to bring against 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

The fuller picture of Bragg's case against Trump came to light on Tuesday afternoon as the former commander in chief was formally processed and arraigned in a New York City criminal court. As Townhall reported earlier on Tuesday, Trump entered a "not guilty" plea on all charges.

The full indictment (embedded below) explains, in detail, each instance in which the grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in the first degree.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

While the dates and voucher number for each count differ — reflecting various entries — the counts relate to what the grand jury alleged was Trump, "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust...kept and maintained by the Trump Organization."

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly characterized District Attorney Bragg's case against the former president as a "witch hunt" similar to Russia collusion hoax that followed Trump's 2016 victory of Hillary Clinton.

Following Tuesday's arraignment, both sides of the case will have the opportunity to file motions as the case heads toward trial, with the next hearing expected to take place on December 4 — another sign that Bragg's case against Trump will carry well into the next presidential election cycle.

This is a developing story and may be updated.