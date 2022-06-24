Why the Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling Has Reignited the Left's Hatred for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Supreme Court handed down its opinion in the Dobbs case, and Roe v. Wade is no more. No, abortion is not banned. The original and heinous 1973 decision was overturned, and the issue is now sent back to the states. The legislative process is where this issue should be decided as abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution. Pass a law. If you want a right to an abortion, pass a law. The problem is Democrats really must bring their A-game convincing voters that baby-killing is a good thing. With this bunch, they’ll overreach. They’ll get too emotional. And they’ll come off as totally insane.

There is one woman we do need to thank. She has passed away, but her death also brought the end of Roe. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to retire under the Obama presidency proved to be a critical moment, though we didn’t know it at the time. It’s the reason why the Left has turned against her.

They’re not going to hardcore torch her corpse over this, but don’t be shocked if a few pieces about how this woman’s refusal to retire is at fault for this Supreme Court decision. Her death was true liberal whiplash. There was a meltdown, but then a realization that RBG screwed the Left on the abortion issue given the vacancy was going to be filled by Donald J. Trump with Amy Coney Barrett.

How it started pic.twitter.com/EOAAvhgjo4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 24, 2022

This day brought to you by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's narcissistic refusal to retire. Thank you, RBG! — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 24, 2022

#ThankYouRBG



You didn't let Obama bully you into retiring



Now millions of lives will be saved pic.twitter.com/KfqipWkXT6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 24, 2022

RBG girlbossed her way into ending Roe and dumb libs cheered her all the way lol — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 24, 2022

Barack Obama invited her to lunch in 2013 to gently bring up the idea that she should ride off into the sunset of retirement. It didn’t work. Notorious RBG stuck with it until she died in the waning days of the 2020 election and was replaced with Justice Barrett. So, I guess we should thank RBG again. Filling her vacancy gave us a solid conservative majority. It also allowed us to overturn a ruling that she herself thought was wrongly decided.

Will liberals rehash their hatred of RBG sticking around? We shall see, but first, they need to riot over this which could happen later this weekend.