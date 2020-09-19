Liberal America Had an Epic Meltdown Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death, But They Have Only One Person to Blame

Again, it’s not very nice to say or suggest such things regarding someone who has recently died, but Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last night at the age of 87, probably screwed over Democrats by refusing to retire during the Obama administration. Her death was met with passionate and heartfelt statements regarding her incredible life and career as one of our nation’s finest lawyers. No doubt she’s left quite the impression on our history and that of the Supreme Court. She has a legacy—no doubt. On the other hand, liberal America had a Chernobyl-like meltdown over her death. They freaked out over Mitch McConnell’s vow to hold a vote on the SCOTUS nominee should Trump bring one forward. They lost their minds. Bronson noted that many just want to start burning things down. Yes, the default action the Left takes when they get upset.

Unpopular opinion 1: I get liberal prayers for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health, but, guys, she really can’t help you as part of a 4-5 minority.



Unpopular opinion 2: Her choice not to strategically retire under Obama made her a cool & hip lady but was actually very bad for liberals. — Maya Sen (@maya_sen) June 28, 2018

Is opinion (2) really unpopular? I think it's probably closer to conventional wisdom (and you could argue similarly about Breyer). — John Kastellec (@JKastellec) June 28, 2018

Still, ‘Notorious RBG’ made a serious miscalculation by not retiring during the Obama years. If she had, there probably would be a much younger jurist holding the line for the liberal wing of the Supreme Court right now. No hassle. Alas, that didn’t happen, and for all these liberals who are going ballistic—this battle was really RBG’s choosing. I think she, like many, thought Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election. She would then ride off into the sunset and that would be it. Instead, Trump won arguably the biggest political upsets of all time, certainly within the last generation, and got stuck. It’s an unpopular opinion among liberal circles for sure, maybe more agree but keep it to themselves. Still, the meltdown is popcorn worthy. Oh, yes:





Another “sane” reaction to RBG’s death ?? pic.twitter.com/GGt3fq6Mx8 — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

There is a special place in Hell for every single person who ever argued that it didn't matter who won in 2016 because there was no difference between Clinton and Trump. There is an extra-hot place for anyone who voted against her. https://t.co/0geqGZDcyT — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 19, 2020

If the last four years should have taught me anything, it’s that my unyielding optimism is sometimes dumb https://t.co/B35ST8J24W — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 19, 2020

If Mitch McConnell wants a fight, he’s gonna get a fight... https://t.co/PUIEpdnN6c — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 19, 2020

Mitch McConnell didn’t even wait an hour. He had a whole statement ready, buzzarding her death. Democrats would be fools to pause and wait for him and Barr and Trump to swallow our democracy whole. https://t.co/wDg51lTgSk — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 19, 2020

It’s truly shocking that 4 of 5 conservative justices on Supreme Court (Roberts, Alito, Gorsuch & Kavanaugh) were nominated by Republican presidents who lost popular vote — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020

Her legacy is at stake. https://t.co/flB6Y67xGB — Slate (@Slate) September 19, 2020

The possibilities are just devastating. https://t.co/ecNppMmWHj — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 19, 2020

Democrats cannot afford to play by the rules Republicans have broken. https://t.co/eyo5y50JRk — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) September 19, 2020