Liberal America Had an Epic Meltdown Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death, But They Have Only One Person to Blame

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 4:45 AM
Again, it’s not very nice to say or suggest such things regarding someone who has recently died, but Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last night at the age of 87, probably screwed over Democrats by refusing to retire during the Obama administration. Her death was met with passionate and heartfelt statements regarding her incredible life and career as one of our nation’s finest lawyers. No doubt she’s left quite the impression on our history and that of the Supreme Court. She has a legacy—no doubt. On the other hand, liberal America had a Chernobyl-like meltdown over her death. They freaked out over Mitch McConnell’s vow to hold a vote on the SCOTUS nominee should Trump bring one forward. They lost their minds. Bronson noted that many just want to start burning things down. Yes, the default action the Left takes when they get upset. 

Still, ‘Notorious RBG’ made a serious miscalculation by not retiring during the Obama years. If she had, there probably would be a much younger jurist holding the line for the liberal wing of the Supreme Court right now. No hassle. Alas, that didn’t happen, and for all these liberals who are going ballistic—this battle was really RBG’s choosing. I think she, like many, thought Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election. She would then ride off into the sunset and that would be it. Instead, Trump won arguably the biggest political upsets of all time, certainly within the last generation, and got stuck. It’s an unpopular opinion among liberal circles for sure, maybe more agree but keep it to themselves. Still, the meltdown is popcorn worthy. Oh, yes:


