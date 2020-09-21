You Cannot Make This Up: Not Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg Can Escape a 'Problematic' Backlash from the Left

No one in public life can rest soundly. No one. Not even people you’d think would get a hero’s sendoff upon their passing. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87. There’s a Supreme Court vacancy less than 50 days from Election Day. This cycle just got more insane. And yet, while some liberal media members slammed the GOP for moving on filling the vacancy now, which will happen, the feminist Left is having a moment of their own. You see, Ginsburg is a feminist icon, right? One of the few women to serve in the highest court.

Yes, I and other conservatives would probably disagree with almost all of her legal opinions, but she was brilliant. She obviously was qualified to be a Supreme Court justice and was nearly unanimously confirmed. All things are true. I may not like RBG politically, but she is a face of American feminism. Well, right now, there’s a debate among those on the Left. Was ‘Notorious RBG’ a real feminist or not? These leftists are insane, folks. So insane…they have me taking up for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They brought up RBG slamming Colin Kaepernick for his national anthem antics, the divide between white feminism and that of women of color, and the fact that she didn’t hire enough black law clerks. Oh, yeah, the ‘woke’ cohorts who are never satisfied are finding RBG…problematic. You cannot make this up (via NYT):

The internet had learned to love Ruth Bader Ginsburg, so it was not surprising that when the news of her death broke on Friday evening, social media lit up with outpourings of love and admiration for this diminutive octogenarian who had been cast as an iron-pumping, dissent-slinging legal ninja. But those who celebrated her as a one-woman bulwark against the collapse of democracy might have been surprised by something else that bubbled up. Within hours of her death, there also appeared more than a little snarking about the pop-hagiography around her, edged with insinuating questions about just how far-ranging her vision of equality was. Some noted her poor record of hiring Black law clerks and her comments in 2016 (which she later apologized for) calling Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests “dumb” and “disrespectful.” Others re-upped longstanding critiques of R.B.G.-mania, and perhaps even of the judge herself, as reflecting a myopic “white feminism.” On Twitter, there were calls to remember those “left behind” by the brand of feminism Justice Ginsburg supposedly advanced, along with mocking references to the public grief over her death as a “white women’s 9/11.” “What conception of women’s rights, and what kind of feminist movement, might have died with Ginsburg?,” Melissa Gira Grant wrote in The New Republic, questioning what she called “the false idea of Ginsburg as liberal or feminist savior.”

Dear lord. I have no dog in this fight, but keep fighting, feminists. You always provide solid entertainment. It just shows you why these people in liberal America are so miserable. There is literally nothing that makes them happy. There is no joy in this philosophy. It’s all about bashing America, setting cities on fire, hating cops, and demanding we the taxpayer fund their infanticide antics. They are ‘negative nancies’ on meth.