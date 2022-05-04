And Now the Left Is Going to Stomp All Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This is bound to happen, right? The left's meltdown over the Supreme Court reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case has unleashed a flurry of hot takes that I never thought were possible. It's been a deluge, and it's impossible to keep up. So, given the left's irrational disposition, they're going to torch Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Yes, the justice that the feminist left worships like a saint will be dragged through the mud because she didn't know when to quit. A co-founder of The Lincoln Project made that point clear—she didn't know when to hang the cleats up.

There will be a lot of yelling, screaming, and all-around tantrum-throwing, but when blood pressures dip a little bit, RBG is going to be dragged through the mud. This has been a point of contention for years. In 2018, liberals were noting how RBG not retiring actually screwed over the liberal wing of the Court. In 2013, even Obama tried to coax her into retirement when he invited her to lunch.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was many things. She was a historic Justice, a cultural icon, a trailblazer and pioneer who did the greatest thing an American can do. She spent her life fighting to expand rights. She also didn’t know when to hang up the cleats and retire. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 3, 2022

2/ This is why Trump had three SC picks. Presently, the Senior Senator from California, another historic figure, is unable to perform her duties because of age. She is on the Judiciary Committee.Our politics is sclerotic, geriatric and extreme, IN PART, because of this. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 3, 2022

Steve Schmidt used to pretend to work for the election of people who pledged to overturn Roe. A thread in which he reveals how sincere any of that ever was: https://t.co/KSIamLX6nZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 3, 2022

Her passing allowed Donald Trump to replace her with a young conservative, Amy Coney Barrett, which you know annoyed the left to no end. If she had retired, a young liberal would be there instead, keeping the liberal wing in much better shape. Just give it time. The "RBG should have retired" pieces are coming. After all, it was her choice to remain serving on the Court. So, choice is only valued when it comes to abortion or protecting the right to one on the bench.