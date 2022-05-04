And Now the Left Is Going to Stomp All Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 04, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
And Now the Left Is Going to Stomp All Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is bound to happen, right? The left's meltdown over the Supreme Court reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case has unleashed a flurry of hot takes that I never thought were possible. It's been a deluge, and it's impossible to keep up. So, given the left's irrational disposition, they're going to torch Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Yes, the justice that the feminist left worships like a saint will be dragged through the mud because she didn't know when to quit. A co-founder of The Lincoln Project made that point clear—she didn't know when to hang the cleats up. 

There will be a lot of yelling, screaming, and all-around tantrum-throwing, but when blood pressures dip a little bit, RBG is going to be dragged through the mud. This has been a point of contention for years. In 2018, liberals were noting how RBG not retiring actually screwed over the liberal wing of the Court. In 2013, even Obama tried to coax her into retirement when he invited her to lunch. 

Her passing allowed Donald Trump to replace her with a young conservative, Amy Coney Barrett, which you know annoyed the left to no end. If she had retired, a young liberal would be there instead, keeping the liberal wing in much better shape. Just give it time. The "RBG should have retired" pieces are coming. After all, it was her choice to remain serving on the Court. So, choice is only valued when it comes to abortion or protecting the right to one on the bench. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senator Joe Biden Voted to Allow States to Overturn Roe v. Wade
Spencer Brown
With These Three Words, Biden Just Ruined Democrats' Messaging on Abortion
Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Are Actually Running on Taking Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Leah Barkoukis
'Hoosiers Are in Good Hands': RNC Praises Indiana Primary Wins
Leah Barkoukis

J.D. Vance Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary
Spencer Brown

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Prevails Over Primary Challengers
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular