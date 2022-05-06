Abortion

Mazie Hirono Gets Taken to the Woodshed Over One of the Most Idiotic Tweets About Abortion in Recent Memory

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 06, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

She’s not going away. She hails from a state bluer than the water which surrounds it. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) will be representing Hawaii until the end times, so we just need to get used to what seems to be an endless stream of stupidity. It was already bad enough that she didn’t know what illegal immigration was which led to ICE officials explaining why it’s a felony during a Senate hearing. Do you remember that one from the Trump years? She was unhinged during the Amy Coney Barrett hearings. She got hit by her own boomerang during the Ketanji Jackson Brown hearings. And now, with the opinion in the Dobbs abortion case being leaked where the Court is primed to overturn Roe v. Wade, Hirono decided to wonder if there were any comparable things “that the government can do to men that even comes close to forcing a woman to have a child.”

You cannot make this up

How about possibly dying, ma’am. Only men upon reaching the age of 18 must register for the selective service. And given Washington DC’s mentality to find new nations to blow up on a near yearly basis, dying in combat seems to be worse.

Please list your own examples below in the comment section. Mazie is a loyal Democrat soldier. She will peddle the talking points. She will hurl those DNC-made grenades, but that doesn’t mean she’ll always be accurate in hitting the target. Oftentimes, it blows up in her face. 

