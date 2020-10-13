Supreme Court

Absolute Idiocy: Mazie Hirono Pretty Much Asked Amy Coney Barrett If She Raped Anyone

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Absolute Idiocy: Mazie Hirono Pretty Much Asked Amy Coney Barrett If She Raped Anyone

Source: Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

We all get dumber listening to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI). She can say whatever she wants without consequence. She represents Hawaii, which is all but a single-party state. Look, she’s an attack dog. She says whatever the party feeds her, albeit she doesn’t do it well. In fact, she’s quite a disaster scene. Yet, there is one question that she says will be asked of all nominees to our courts, and that is if they ever committed sexual assault or harassment in their history. It’s a total pandering move. And you look abjectly stupid when you ask someone, like Judge Amy Coney Barrett, if she was ever accused of such behavior. 

Then again, it’s Mazie. And yes, she did ask Judge Barrett if she raped anyone upon becoming a legal adult.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” she asked. 

Stop. Just stop, lady. It’s already bad enough you didn’t know what illegal immigration means. It was hilarious that you made the Trump administration’s case regarding no obstruction of justice during the hearing with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein back in June. But with this question, you should probably take it off the docket. You looked out of your depth. I mean, we all know you are, but this was unnecessary. But hey, I won’t stop you from looking like an idiot. Hirono is always good for popcorn-worthy exchanges. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why Nancy Pelosi Labeled Wolf Blitzer and the MSM as 'Apologists' for the GOP
Beth Baumann

LATEST: SCOTUS Shuts Down 2020 Census...For Now
Matt Vespa

LIVE: Senator Asks ACB If She's a White Supremacist Sympathizer

What's Hilarious About the Liberal Media's Response to ACB Answer on Abortion Question
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Anti-Segregation Crusade From Black Church Story Just Took a Punch to the Mouth
Matt Vespa
Sen. Booker Cites Letter From ND Faculty Opposing Judge Barrett With Zero Signatures From Law Professors
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular