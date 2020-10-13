Absolute Idiocy: Mazie Hirono Pretty Much Asked Amy Coney Barrett If She Raped Anyone

We all get dumber listening to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI). She can say whatever she wants without consequence. She represents Hawaii, which is all but a single-party state. Look, she’s an attack dog. She says whatever the party feeds her, albeit she doesn’t do it well. In fact, she’s quite a disaster scene. Yet, there is one question that she says will be asked of all nominees to our courts, and that is if they ever committed sexual assault or harassment in their history. It’s a total pandering move. And you look abjectly stupid when you ask someone, like Judge Amy Coney Barrett, if she was ever accused of such behavior.

Then again, it’s Mazie. And yes, she did ask Judge Barrett if she raped anyone upon becoming a legal adult.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” she asked.

Sen. Mazie Hirono asks ACB "since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?" pic.twitter.com/6JgLkoIXIF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

If I were Mazie Hirono I would find a new line of work that doesn’t involve public speaking — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2020

Mazie Hirono is the dumbest person in the Senate. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 12, 2020

Mazie Hirono is currently asking Amy Coney Barrett, the catholic mother of seven, if she has ever committed sexual harassment — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2020

Did Mazie Hirono just ask Judge Barrett if she ever committed sexual assault??? — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 13, 2020

Mazie Hirono @maziehirono truly does not understand the role of the Supreme Court. I’m embarrassed for her. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) October 13, 2020

Hirono now asking Barrett if she has ever committed rape. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 13, 2020

Stop. Just stop, lady. It’s already bad enough you didn’t know what illegal immigration means. It was hilarious that you made the Trump administration’s case regarding no obstruction of justice during the hearing with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein back in June. But with this question, you should probably take it off the docket. You looked out of your depth. I mean, we all know you are, but this was unnecessary. But hey, I won’t stop you from looking like an idiot. Hirono is always good for popcorn-worthy exchanges.