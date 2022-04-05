Black Lives Matter's Expenditure Crisis Continues With Millions Wasted on 'Influencer House' in South Carolina

No wonder why Amazon removed Black Lives Matter from their donation platform. No wonder why no one wants to say they’re the point person or persons when it comes to the finances. As of now, we don’t know who oversees the organization’s books which have $60-plus million in the bank. I mean, would you want to step up to the plate? The co-founder was busted for blowing millions on personal real estate. Another local leader is going to jail for six years over voter fraud charges. Another local BLM leader in Boston is in hot water for a slew of personal expenditures, including shopping sprees and a retreat in Philadelphia. Now, we have a $6 million real estate buy in South Carolina. This property was purchased in 2020 when Patrisse Cullors was still with the movement. Cullors is one who resigned over her property purchases (via NY Post):

Black Lives Matter bought a swanky Southern California home for nearly $6 million using donation cash, according to a report Monday. Three leaders of the social justice movement – Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Melina Abdullah – recorded a video last June outside of the “secretly bought” home while marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, New York magazine reported. Cullors at the time said she was weeks removed from being in “survival mode” after The Post’s exclusive reporting in April revealed her purchase of four high-end US homes for $3.2 million. “It’s because we’re powerful, because we are winning,” Cullors said of what she characterized as right-wing media attacks. “It’s because we are threatening the establishment, we’re threatening white supremacy.” But Cullors and her colleagues didn’t reveal any details on the upscale home seen behind them in the video – a 6,500-square-foot spread with more than six bedrooms and bathrooms, fireplaces, a pool and parking for more than 20 cars, according to a real estate listing cited by the magazine. […] The purchase of the nearly $6 million home had not been previously reported and BLM officials tried to keep its existence a secret from a journalist looking into the transaction, according to the report. The organization tried to “kill” the story about the home – which is referred to internally as the “complex” – while one strategy memo reportedly suggested it might be used as an “influencer house” where artists can congregate.

The NY Post added that the movement had intended to disclose the purchase, and they claim it’s not a personal residence. So why did they try to “kill” the story? Either way, you slice this it’s not good news. Either they took people’s money and spent it on personal expenditure, or they took people’s money and outright wasted it on some “influencer house.” It looks like they’re just taking people’s money, and no one wants to step in front to look at the receipts.