Why a Local BLM Leader Is Going to Jail for Six Years

A local Black Lives Matter chapter leader is off to jail. It does not have to do with the $60 million that the movement has collected which is remarkable. What’s even more remarkable is that as of today, no one knows who oversees the finances. No one. Tens of millions of dollars at BLM’s disposal and no one wants to say who has the power to sign off on expenditures and what not. At any rate, there’s no financial malfeasance here, just voter fraud (via NY Post):

The founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis has been sentenced to prison for six years for illegally registering to vote in Tennessee, prosecutors said. Pamela Moses, the 44-year-old activist, was ordered to spend six years and one day behind bars Monday for registering to vote despite felony convictions in 2015 that made her ineligible to do so, Shelby County District Attorney General. Amy Weirich said. In handing down the sentence, Judge Michael Ward accused her of deceiving the probation department to obtain the right to vote, “You tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation,” Ward said in court, the Washington Post reported. In 2015, Moses pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and forgery, both felonies, and to misdemeanor charges of perjury, stalking, theft under $500, and escape. She was placed on probation for seven years and deemed ineligible to vote in Tennessee because of the tampering with evidence charge.

Yeah, this is why voter integrity laws are a good thing. It’s why they’re popular. It’s why voters support most if not all what Republicans are trying to do to prevent fraud. Even voter ID laws are popular…with everyone. Is voter fraud a systemic fraud an issue like we see in banana republics? No, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep working to shore up the systems and make sure people who shouldn’t be allowed to vote are kept from tainting the process. Voter fraud does happen. In liberal America, they’ve injected the narrative that it’s a conspiracy theory into their bloodstream.