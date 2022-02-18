Woke

Oh, So That's Why Amazon Cut Off Black Lives Matter From Its Charity Platform

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Oh, So That's Why Amazon Cut Off Black Lives Matter From Its Charity Platform

Source: AP Photo/Paul White

I mean, I thought it would be over the fact that some of their members bailed out a would-be assassin in Louisville. Yes, a supporter of the BLM movement, Quintez Brown, who is also an anti-gun activist, tried to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg this week. The local chapter bailed him out—and they’re unapologetic about it. You would hope that would be the catalyst. No, you must go back a few weeks. Remember how the national movement has tens of millions of dollars in their coffers, but no one seems to know who controls the finances? Yeah, that’s why (via NY Post):

The beleaguered Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been kicked off Amazon’s charity platform for its failure to disclose where tens of millions in donations it received nearly two years ago have ended up.

AmazonSmile, which gives a portion of eligible purchases on the online shopping site to charities, said it “had to temporarily suspend” the group today, an Amazon spokesperson told The Post.

“States have rules for nonprofits, and organizations participating in AmazonSmile need to meet those rules,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately this organization fell out of compliance with the rules in several states, so we’ve had to temporarily suspend them from the program until they come into compliance.”

Amazon plans to hold any funds that have accumulated for BLMGNF “until they’re back in compliance,” the spokesperson said. AmazonSmile has raised more than $300 million for charities, according to its website.

Yeah, that’s also a good reason. As of now, looks like they were just taking people’s money—which is a risk with donating to any non-profit. Post-Katrina, the Red Cross was hit with an embezzling scandal. In 2010, the Red Cross also was caught in the scandal crosshairs after people wondered where the $500 million donated for relief efforts was being spent. Moreover, where the hell did the money go? 

Watchdog groups have characterized BLM’s finances as a ghost ship full of treasure with no one in the conning tower. There is no crew. There is no captain. It’s adrift, with around $60 million in the bank. Who controls it? Everyone sort of shut up after one of its co-founders was busted spending a ton of money on new real estate. No one knows who is in charge of the books, and that’s a huge problem, to say the least. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Department of Education Announces Hundreds of Millions in Debt Relief For One Group of Students
Leah Barkoukis
'This Is Evil': Canadian Government Announces What They Can Do to Protesters' Pets
Leah Barkoukis
What Ousted San Francisco School Board President Is Blaming For Her Loss
Leah Barkoukis
Thanks to Court Decision, Loudoun County Students Were Allowed to Show Up to School Mask Free
Rebecca Downs
It Begins: Freedom Convoy Organizer Arrested in Canada
Katie Pavlich
Senate Passes Short-Term CR to Fund Government, While Chip Roy Blasts Failure of Vaccine Mandate Amendments
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular