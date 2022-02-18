Oh, So That's Why Amazon Cut Off Black Lives Matter From Its Charity Platform

I mean, I thought it would be over the fact that some of their members bailed out a would-be assassin in Louisville. Yes, a supporter of the BLM movement, Quintez Brown, who is also an anti-gun activist, tried to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg this week. The local chapter bailed him out—and they’re unapologetic about it. You would hope that would be the catalyst. No, you must go back a few weeks. Remember how the national movement has tens of millions of dollars in their coffers, but no one seems to know who controls the finances? Yeah, that’s why (via NY Post):

The beleaguered Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been kicked off Amazon’s charity platform for its failure to disclose where tens of millions in donations it received nearly two years ago have ended up. AmazonSmile, which gives a portion of eligible purchases on the online shopping site to charities, said it “had to temporarily suspend” the group today, an Amazon spokesperson told The Post. “States have rules for nonprofits, and organizations participating in AmazonSmile need to meet those rules,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately this organization fell out of compliance with the rules in several states, so we’ve had to temporarily suspend them from the program until they come into compliance.” Amazon plans to hold any funds that have accumulated for BLMGNF “until they’re back in compliance,” the spokesperson said. AmazonSmile has raised more than $300 million for charities, according to its website.

Yeah, that’s also a good reason. As of now, looks like they were just taking people’s money—which is a risk with donating to any non-profit. Post-Katrina, the Red Cross was hit with an embezzling scandal. In 2010, the Red Cross also was caught in the scandal crosshairs after people wondered where the $500 million donated for relief efforts was being spent. Moreover, where the hell did the money go?

Watchdog groups have characterized BLM’s finances as a ghost ship full of treasure with no one in the conning tower. There is no crew. There is no captain. It’s adrift, with around $60 million in the bank. Who controls it? Everyone sort of shut up after one of its co-founders was busted spending a ton of money on new real estate. No one knows who is in charge of the books, and that’s a huge problem, to say the least.