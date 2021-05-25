NYT Reporter: Trump Was Right About Wuhan Lab Leak Theory...But It's Still His Fault

You have got to be kidding me? In the past few days, the Wuhan lab leak theory has done an about-face so fast your head would spin. It was denigrated and dismissed as tin foil hat material. It was bats**t crazy talk to even suggest COVID came from a laboratory. Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo suggested it so therefore it must be wrong. That’s the default liberal media take on everything that the past administration did. If Trump said water is wet, the liberal media would disagree. We all know this. Even liberals like Bill Maher noted this when it came to COVID advice on protocols, where he took swipes at Anthony Fauci and the rest of the expert class for their ‘you can’t handle the truth’ approach that has led to total mayhem among the masses. No one knows what to believe and most of the mandates were not based on science, especially when it comes to mask-wearing after vaccination. Even Fauci admitted his mask-wearing post-vaccination was all theater.

We have reports about three lab staffers who were hospitalized in November of 2019 with symptoms that scream COVID. Experts also said this theory couldn’t be ruled out. And guess who else agreed? Dr. Anthony Fauci. The liberal media was wrong because they lied—willingly. They just assumed without checking it was a crazy conspiracy theory akin to Paul McCartney being replaced with a look and sound-alike. The best is how CNN, of all places, is trying to act like Switzerland when they too were in on the ‘this is some crazy crack’ train when it came to this theory.

WH’s Psaki on growing evidence Covid escaped from a Chinese lab: We want a WHO-driven investigation, not a U.S-led probe:



"We have repeatedly called for the W.H.O. to support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic's origins" pic.twitter.com/XQlUws9Ndd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2021

Host John Berman had New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman go over how this theory evolved, where she pretty much says that Trump might have been correct, but it’s said it was his fault because…he’s Trump or something. We couldn’t do our job objectively because Trump said it is how one person commented on this clip. By the way, Drew Holden and Tom Elliott are great follows for catching all the nonsense the liberal media doles out on a daily basis. They have the clips and the receipts.

NYT's @maggieNYT on the Wuhan lab leak theory: "Important to remember ... then-Pres Trump and Pompeo both suggested they'd seen evidence this was formed in a lab ... but they refused to release the evidence ... because of that, that made this instantly political." pic.twitter.com/r9zi1lJT74 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 25, 2021

What is so insulting is that this is not the first or only time they have done this



People who are smart enough to know better and whose job it is to know better cannot figure out how to know better



So they regurgitate what they've been told and then act smug about it pic.twitter.com/itHqI796HM — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 25, 2021

Head “fact checker” for Washington Post ?? pic.twitter.com/PcRxxcQ5PK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 25, 2021

May 2020 vs. May 2021 pic.twitter.com/ktlFDKtlXk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 25, 2021

A lot of people owe Tom Cotton an apology he will never get. https://t.co/mZ0CGJk82j — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 24, 2021

One year ago https://t.co/hsGYGQzEN7 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/MhCAgKSIAJ — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) May 23, 2021

I never want to hear about Politifact. Ever. Never. Ever. I’m going to use these two screencaps if anyone ever cites that source. pic.twitter.com/5EPgpxEgiW — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 19, 2021

??THREAD??



The idea that Covid-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China has gained mainstream traction of late.



It can be easy to forget that, a little over a year ago, the idea was derided as a vile, senseless conspiracy theory.



Let’s revisit. ?? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

It’s simple how this theory was suffocated with a pillow and has now risen from the dead. The liberal media lies. They continue to lie and when they get caught, they act as if they’re immune from accountability because they’re the media. Society cannot survive without them, even if they peddle noble lies. A lie is still a lie and post-Trump these people peddle lies intentionally. They ate pavement here. You were wrong. You’ve been wrong about almost everything that’s important. They’re wrong about Israel. They’re wrong about Texas and Florida being graveyards for COVID. They’re wrong about Russian collusion. And if you want to go way back, they were wrong about the 2016 election. They’re were wrong about Ron DeSantis having a pay-to-play scheme with Publix, Florida’s largest grocery chain, and a COVID vaccination partnership. It’s insanity. And they just double-down on their lies because liberal America is just as stupid as the clowns hired to feed them this trash. That’s why this theory was buried. The enemies of the people tried to gaslight you. They failed (via Reuters):

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said. COVID-19, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended normal life for billions of people. "More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable," the scientists including David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, said in a letter to the journal Science.

Liberal media, here’s a piping hot cup of shut your face.