Anti-Trump Group Wrecks Itself After Trying to Attack Matt Gaetz

Yeah, the Lincoln Project is still around, and apparently, they think we care about what they have to say. The lack of self-awareness is just stunning. No one cares about you if you’re co-founder was engaging in inappropriate behavior with young men. Some of this stuff caught the attention of the FBI. So, you can see why this disgruntled group of anti-Trump losers had to quickly delete their tweet about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gaetz is facing a serious allegation of his own, where he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel with him, according to The New York Times. This is a topic the Lincoln Project should have just stayed away from and yet, they decided to chuck this boomerang that rightfully circled back and smashed them in the face.

Commenting on a Raw Story post about how some Floridian residents at a retirement community were ‘horrified’ that Gaetz was visiting, they wrote “They’ve got nothing to worry about. Matt like them younger—much, much younger.”

I hear that’s how the @ProjectLincoln folks like their pool boys/interns pic.twitter.com/eUaX3vz83J — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2021

You can imagine what the responses would be. The tweet was deleted, but c’mon guys. Your co-founder was a creeper. The group was engulfed in a sex scandal because this person, John Weaver, engaged in inappropriate behavior with younger men and admitted to it. You’re not relevant anymore. You’ve been exposed as a grifter project and a den of creeps. You all knew the guy was trouble and did nothing…because ‘orange man—bad.’

NEW from me: Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver used his power to get jobs for young men he allegedly harassed. His colleagues were warned. https://t.co/MdxlblUrFG — Miranda Green (@mirandacgreen) February 11, 2021

FBI is investigating allegations against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, according to two sources who told me they were contacted by FBI agents. Sources were asked if Weaver ever behaved inappropriately toward them when they were underagehttps://t.co/kaWoLIL6Gu — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Someone, please bury this corpse that is the Lincoln Project. It’s embarrassing—and most of the key people, who are also abjectly miserable, have left. They resigned. They got their money and ran.

I mean this is literally seeing the iceberg way in advance and crashing into it anyway. Who is running their social media? A deliciously hilarious self-own that’s all I’ll say.