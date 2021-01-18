Yeah, It's Not Shocking Why a Lincoln Project Co-Founder Says He's Not Coming Back

Yeah, the Lincoln Project is trying to ingratiate themselves with their liberal allies by going after companies and people that were involved with the Trump administration in any way, shape, or form. They’re anti-Trump Republicans who think Democrats are their friends. They’re not. They’re bound to be attacked from the Left in due time. For now, they’re engaging in bullying of private companies, which I was told was a very bad thing—unless liberals are the ones doing it.

Yet, the group was engulfed in a sex scandal recently. Its co-founder, John Weaver, who registered as a Russian agent last year, isn’t coming back. He took a medical leave last summer, but after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to scores of young men in the past—best that he just walks away.

There were also allegations that he groomed young men and promised jobs in exchange for sex. The group quietly purged Weaver from their website. And there have been reports that this story has been censored on social media platforms. It wouldn’t shock me. Either way, this story has got next to nothing concerning media attention (via NY Post):

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has stepped down from the anti-Trump super-PAC after acknowledging reports that he sent “inappropriate,” sexually charged messages to dozens of young men. Some two dozen men have claimed Weaver dangled job opportunities while propositioning them for sex, including one who claimed he had consensual intercourse with the longtime GOP operative in a hotel, but never got a gig out of it, the American Conservative reported. Others said Weaver slid into their direct messages on Twitter, referred to them as “my boy,” complimented their hair or asked about their genitals. The married Weaver took a medical leave from the Lincoln Project over the summer, but said in a Friday statement to Axios he would not be returning. Weaver could not be immediately reached by The Post.

This is small potatoes compared to the ongoing online campaign of harassment these Lincoln Project clowns are engaging in with their enemies list. It’s fascistic. But it’s a group littered with angry ex-GOP operatives who simply cannot accept that their guys lost in the 2016 GOP primaries and that Trump won. They’re swamp creatures that no longer need to be listened to anymore. And some of them have debts to pay—so might as well whore out for the Democrats, right?

