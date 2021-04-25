Biden's Latest Move on Immigration Feeds Into His 'Illegal Aliens Welcome' Agenda

President Joe Biden is doing everything he can to not be like Donald Trump on immigration. We all know this—and it’s had disastrous results. Our own Julio Rosas has been to the border and spoken with officials on the ground who are tracking this ongoing humanitarian crisis. Illegal alien arrests have surged since February, with over 100,000 people detained. It’s a mess—and the Biden team refuses to acknowledge this crisis of their own doing. Migrant caravans are coming because they know Joe Biden will do nothing, and this latest move by the White House only reinforces his ‘come on in’ agenda regarding immigration (via DHS):

…at the direction of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rescinded two delegation orders related to the collection of civil financial penalties for noncitizens who fail to depart the U.S., stating they run counter to the agency’s best interest. “There is no indication that these penalties promoted compliance with noncitizens’ departure obligations,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “We can enforce our immigration laws without resorting to ineffective and unnecessary punitive measures.” After reviewing detailed data regarding the issuance of such fines since 2018, it was clear to Secretary Mayorkas and Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson that the fines were not effective and had not meaningfully advanced the interests of the agency. ICE intends to work with the Department of Treasury to cancel the existing debts of those who had been fined.

Democrats are going to find out the hard way that most Americans are not pro-open borders, not by any stretch of the imagination. Hispanic Americans and legal residents believe in law and order and don’t want hordes of illegal aliens streaming across the border. The Democratic Party base’s radicalism on this issue has already been detrimental in elections, where scores of Hispanic voters have run away from the party.