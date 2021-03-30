Illegal Immigration

EXCLUSIVE: More Photos Released of Overcrowded Conditions at Migrant CBP Facility In Texas

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 5:40 PM
Source: Photo Courtesy of the Texas GOP Delegation

MISSION, Texas — A Texas House GOP delegation spent the past few days in the Rio Grande Valley to put a spotlight on the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has seen record-breaking apprehensions resulting in overcrowded immigration facilities only a few months into Joe Biden's presidency.

At the delegation's press conference, led by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R), they talked about the overcrowding they had seen while touring the Border Patrol facility in nearby Donna. That particular facility has made headlines for being over 1,000 percent capacity due to the continuing large numbers of unaccompanied minors and family units illegally crossing into the United States on a daily basis.

The Texas delegation provided photos of the facility of their Monday tour to Townhall. The photos show the pods being filled with people, with the floor almost being unable to be seen in some of them.

Texas GOP delegation

Texas GOP delegation

Texas GOP delegation

Texas GOP delegation

Up until recently, members of the media have only been able to obtain photos of the overcrowded facilities through members of Congress and their staff, with the Biden administration often citing COVID-19 and privacy for keeping journalists out. Reporters were able to tour the Donna site on Tuesday.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Arrington said the crisis at the border was also a "Constitutional crisis" because Biden was not enforcing federal immigration laws. He also highlighted the dangers illegal immigrants take when at the mercy of the cartels and human smugglers.

Former Acting Customs and Border Commissioner Mark Morgan said there will be at least 150,000 apprehensions for the month of March, with over 1.4 million apprehensions for the calendar year, "more than the population of Houston." He also called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “stop lying” to the American people because the border is not secure.

