EXCLUSIVE: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Walking Toward Border Patrol After Crossing Border

MISSION, Texas — Video taken by Townhall shows illegal immigrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande walking toward a site Border Patrol had set up under the Anzalduas International Bridge to help expedite the processing of the hundreds of migrants who have been turning themselves in.

In the video, groups of migrants start to break apart, with the unaccompanied minors walking by themselves, as the "safety in numbers" midset is no longer needed. The processing site has food, water, and medical services for the illegal aliens.