CNN Staffer Admits Network is Trying to Help Black Lives Matter But There's Something in the Way

Twitter has purged Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, who will file a lawsuit against them Monday, but the show goes on, right? O’Keefe is in the midst of revealing multiple videos on his outlet’s investigation into the inner workings at CNN. A lot of the network's dirty laundry has been aired. One staffer, technical director Charlie Chester, admits that CNN’s goal was to remove Trump from office, which is why he joined the network. He also admitted to doling out straight-up. propaganda about Trump’s health and that of now-President Biden. Once the pandemic is over, CNN will push the climate Armageddon narrative hardcore. Until then, they will keep peddling COVID terror talking points because it’s a ratings windfall. He was specifically speaking about the death toll. Leah also wrote about the network’s unhealthy fixation about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).





In a new video, Chester says the network is trying to help the Black Lives Matter movement, but it’s hard when the spate of recent hate crimes against Asian-Americans appears to be committed mostly by black Americans. The CNN staffer admits that it’s not a good look (via Fox News):





Project Veritas continued to cause headaches for CNN on Thursday when it published another secretly recorded video featuring network technical director Charles Chester discussing how his employer manipulates coverage to fit its liberal agenda. "I was trying to do some research on, like, the Asian hate, like the people are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of Black men have been attacking Asians. I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we are trying to help BLM,’" Chester said in the video. Chester noted that "conservatives" would pounce if it was reported that Black people were the ones committing hate crimes because it wouldn’t coincide with the Black Lives Matter movement. "That’s not good. The optics of that are not good. These little things like that are enough to set back movements," the CNN employee continued while speaking without realizing he was being filmed. The undercover Project Veritas reporter then asked Chester if it’s "normal" for the mainstream media to only focus on the skin color of a mass shooter if the suspect is White. I haven't seen anything about focusing on the color of people's skin that aren't White," Chester answered. "[CNN] just aren't saying anything. You know what I mean? They’re just not, all of a sudden that story loses a little steam from it. They just like leave it be."

Look, we knew this for a while. Just look at CNN’s coverage the past few years. We knew they were biased and hated Trump, but we have staffers on video admitting what we all have thought about the liberal media for eons now. They’re expert propagandists who do whatever their ‘woke’ Democratic Party overlords tell them. It actually goes beyond bias. This is de facto state media akin to the CCP in Beijing or Pyongyang, North Korea. At CNN and elsewhere probably, race is a key factor with regards to reporting on certain stories. We assumed that—now we have evidence. And the Asian hate crime spike is real. It is happening, but the majority of the perpetrators are not white supremacists. They are very…nonwhite. If that’s the new face of white supremacy, it’s rather odd.