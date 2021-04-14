Watch What Happens When James O'Keefe Confronts CNN Technical Director Over What He Admitted About Network's Goal

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe confronted CNN technical director Charlie Chester after the watchdog group released footage of him admitting the network engaged in propaganda to help Joe Biden get elected.

Chester was at a Jersey City, New Jersey, restaurant and had been meeting with Project Veritas’s undercover reporter, who stepped away for a moment. The technical director was expecting that person to return, but instead, O’Keefe showed up.

“Charlie, is this seat taken? I’m James O’Keefe with Project Veritas. You’re a technical director at CNN. You’re on camera talking about the importance of ‘getting Trump out of office’ without saying that’s what your intent is,” he said.

Chester said he wasn’t “interested in talking to” O’Keefe and that he wouldn’t get anything out of him.

“I’m not talking to you guys,” Chester said.

“Alright, well you’ve already spoken with us,” he said. “You admit your network is helping certain candidates for political officer and you’re admitting that you wanted to hide it. Why hide it, Charlie? Why hide it?”

Chester then drove away.

“They never have the courage to say publicly what they will say privately. That’s courage right there. That’s courage. Yeah, drive away. You won’t be able to drive away from the truth. How do you sleep at night?”

BUSTED: I Confronted @CNN Director, Charlie Chester, About His Claims That The Network Used “Propaganda” and “Fear” To Push Their Message.



He was not happy to see me... pic.twitter.com/8FoGUMCpAo — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

As Matt covered on Tuesday, Chester admitted that CNN's goal was to get former President Trump out of office.





“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester revealed.

He also said they engaged in propaganda when covering stories about Trump's health.

“[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to -- you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda,” Chester said.

And when the pandemic is over, be ready for CNN to pivot to climate change.

“It [COVID] will taper off to a point that it's not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit," he explained. "Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN…Fear sells.”