Explosive Project Veritas Video Shows CNN Staffer Admitting Why Network Is Focusing on Matt Gaetz

In an explosive Project Veritas video, CNN technical director Charlie Chester admits the network is focusing on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) “to keep hurting him.”

“If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican,” Chester said. “He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not.”

He continued: “So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So, we’re going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and like just settled outside of court and just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us.”

“That’s propaganda because it’s helping us in some way,” he admitted.

CNN makes up stories to go after the most effective opponents of the dangerous Democratic agenda.



Namely, me! https://t.co/LnsaJzz1J4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 13, 2021

In other clips Project Veritas released, Chester admits CNN’s goal was to get former President Trump out of office, that they created “propaganda” about the 45th president’s health, and that after the pandemic is over, the network will aggressively pivot to climate change.

On Twitter, some argued the undercover footage was enough for Gaetz and Trump to sue CNN.