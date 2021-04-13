CNN Technical Director Admits What We All Knew What That Outlet Was Doing Throughout Trump's Presidency

We knew this about CNN. For four years, their coverage of the Trump White House reflected it. I mean, it was no secret that the network hated Trump. All of their coverage was negative. If Trump had cured cancer, they would have found an angle to attack the president. And now, Project Veritas has CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting that the network’s goal was to boot Trump and that they peddled total propaganda about Trump’s health. Oh, it gets even better. When the pandemic is declared over by the COVID fear czars, they plan to inundate us with climate change nonsense (via Project Veritas):





Project Veritas released a new video today exposing CNN Director Charlie Chester, who admitted that his network engaged in propaganda to benefit Biden’s candidacy during the 2020 election to the detriment of then-President Trump. Chester also said CNN has a pre-determined agenda when reporting on COVID-19 and climate change. During a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Chester boasted about the impact the network had in determining the outcome of the presidential race last year. “Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester revealed. Chester explained to the Veritas journalist how CNN engaged in “propaganda” when covering Trump’s health compared to Biden’s health. “[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to -- you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda,” Chester said.

It would be shocking if we all didn’t know this is what lied underneath all the inanity this network manufactured for years. Journalists pick sides. We all know this—and now we have more evidence that CNN is no better than the operatives contracted by the Democratic National Committee. Chester also said there was a reason why they kept showing shots of Biden being active. This is no better than state-run media, right? Well, again, are we shocked that CNN decided to fill that void? The same could be asked of MSNBC. These are the core of the Democrat-media complex. They’re enemies of the people—and they hate us.