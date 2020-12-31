Top 10 Liberal Media Lies and Coverups of 2020

The past four years have been riddled with steroid-injected liberal media bias. In years past, it was either subtle or exposed via piss poor job at hiding it. We all know the media and the Democrats were in bed with one another. We just didn’t see them, or they were never so open about this tryst. Now, they were they do it right in front of us with zero shame. It’s no longer an open secret. The media is the ten-buck alley whore for the Democratic Party. So, as we close 2020, here are some of their most explicit moments of bias with all the hardcore action.

The Great Mask Fiasco

We know the protocol being beamed everywhere now as we continue to fight the COVID outbreak: wear a mask. Yet, have we forgotten that Dr. Anthony Fauci totally lied about this. Don’t wear a mask was the war cry at the outset of the US-based outbreak. Even Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is now in very hot water because he was allegedly…infiltrated by a Chinese spy—said so. Then, it became morphed into a noble lie, that it was to ensure health care workers had enough in stock to prevent infection in hospitals. T. Becket Adams and Tiana Lowe of The Washington Examiner have followed this calculated lie for months—and shockingly got the ‘One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ treatment by the media. And now, with mask-wearing being permitted again, the liberal media treats it like some sort of protective shield as if wearing one will prevent and curb the spread of the virus. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

Where’s Hunter or the 2020 October Surprise That Should Have Happened

Hunter Biden was sketchy. We all knew it. Even New Yorker magazine dedicated a lengthy piece to how he might be a threat to his father’s presidential ambitions. The man has made bank trading solely on the family name and these 'selling access' arrangements with top American officials have hit ethical icebergs, notably in Ukraine. Joe Biden said he never knew about his son’s dealings. He lied. He knew. He was in on some of them, like their Chinese excursion.

That access deal was hashed out while Joe Biden was still VP. It was with CEFC China Energy, which, no shock, has ties to the nation’s brutal communist government. It fell through but not after the Chinese paid the family millions for their time. Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter, confirmed it. He turned over all devices and records relating to this deal to the FBI and was interviewed by them. He also said Joe was heavily involved, with Hunter calling him the chairman and would often be the person who would give his son the final go-ahead on certain decisions.

Joe lied. Hunter is hashing out deals with America’s rivals. And the Biden doctrine appears to be get paid first and worry about the national security consequences later. If people had known about these alleged corrupt deals, it’s been estimated that 17 percent of Biden voters wouldn’t have voted for him. that’s the election right there, which is why the media did their job in smothering the story until after Election Day.

When COVID Wasn’t a Big Deal

When the first cases of COVID came to the US, no one really cared. I mean, it was downplayed. President Trump downplayed it, which is a common criticism lobbed at him from his detractors, but so did the media. Yes, the media downplayed COVID until they and their Democratic Party counterparts felt it could be weaponized to hurt the Trump White House. The proof of that was when the Dow Jones took a terrible hit in late March. Now, on both sides, we didn’t know anything about the virus, which in retrospect, is why the lockdown rush was probably a huge mistake. Yet, during an election year, both sides look at ways to maximize screwing one another. We know that this virus has a very, very high recovery rate. That its mortality is no worse than the seasonal flu, which infects tens of millions every year and kills tens of thousands on top of it. Yet, it was only Trump who downplayed the virus.

Trump Didn’t Do Anything to Combat COVID

How many times have we heard this lie from the liberal media, that Trump didn’t do anything to combat the spread of COVID in the United States? It’s another collusion delusion. Trump purposefully allowed this virus to spread in order to trash his re-election chances, right? Because that sounds totally in character of the man and his persona. Again, here’s another eye-roll moment. Trump banned travel from China and Europe, helped coordinate private enterprise to repurpose their manufacturing apparatus to make ventilators, increased our testing capacity, and started Operation Warp Speed to create a vaccine. We now have two vaccines approved before the end of 2020. It’s remarkable. It’s Trump’s greatest domestic achievement. He also wants to re-open schools. In fact, what if I were to tell you that the Trump and Biden agendas on COVID are pretty much the same. They are—but the media won’t say so.

China Good, America Bad

It’s not a hard game to follow. If Trump says something, the media becomes the opposition. Trump could say ‘cancer is a terrible disease,’ and 24 hours later we’d have CNN, MSNBC, NYT, and others doing a ‘but actually it’s not so bad’ piece to counter this universally accepted point. Trump came after China hard for failing to contain this pandemic when its spread could have been reduced massively, which is true. He called it the “China virus,” which prompted the triggered masses to hurl the racism charge…again. And then began the liberal media’s descent into just promoting Chinese propaganda because…‘orange man…bad.’ CNN cited China’s military as proof that they were handling COVID better than Trump.

Yes, the authoritarian nation with horrible human rights records that jails reporters, that ran over peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen, and one that is committing a high-tech genocide against their Muslim minority is the real peach in this whole COVID fiasco.

One year since coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Americans living there look home.



"I would be very afraid if I were living in the States." https://t.co/4P0q2s2B6r — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 30, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the COVID Vaccine Lie

Here’s the tweet from some rando that set it off: “DeSantis says we have no vaccines in Florida because Pfizer never sent them. Pfizer said he never ordered any.”

Not true.

Our own Guy Benson took this claim to the woodshed, noting that five days after this claim spread because equally unhinged anti-Trump reporters thought it was true, 20,000 doses were delivered to Tampa General Hospital.

WFLA has more:

Last week, DeSantis outlined the vaccination distribution plan in the state: 97,500 doses are being shipped to hospitals for vaccine to high-contact and high-exposure health care distribution to the five hospitals in Florida chosen because they are equipped with cold storage containers to store the vaccine at 80 degrees below centigrade. Along with Tampa General Hospital, UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, UF Health Jacksonville, AdventHealth Orlando, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, will prioritize staff members being vaccinnated vaccinated based on their risk of getting COVID-19. 60,450 doses of the vaccine will be sent to CVS and Walgreens to be used in long-term care facilities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a partnerxship with both to distribute the vaccine to the facilities. 21,450 doses of vaccine will go directly to the Florida Department of Health. Teams from Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard will go into long-term care facilities and administer the vaccine in areas with a high concentration of facilities. By Tuesday morning more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will have been distributed to Florida hospitals. By the weekend, 179,000 doses will be in the state. Next week, the state will receive 365,000 doses of the vaccine, and in just a few weeks— pending FDA approval— up to 1 million doses could be in Florida.

The COVID Vaccine Doubters Ate It Hard This Year

There will be no vaccine in 2020. There is no hope. Trump is terrible. That pretty sums up the liberal media and faux-scientist line that was peddled when President Trump announced the national effort to get a COVID vaccine developed. Bill Nye the Science Guy is one of those clowns, along with many, many others. Seriously, though—what sort of sick mental exercise do you have to do to root against getting a vaccine done as quickly as possible. That’s the underlying theme here. Any good news regarding fighting COVID had to be either buried or mocked because progress is a win for Trump in a critical election year (via Fox News):

Nye, best known as the "Science Guy" in a children's educational program back in the 1990s, was invited to network in May and joined a chorus of critics who dismissed President Trump's optimism of a vaccine by the end of the year. "You can't address a virus that can cross state borders at the speed of the wind without having a national or, indeed, an international program," Nye told CNN. Nye, whose educational background was in mechanical engineering, was even more pessimistic regarding the timeline of a vaccine. "It's two years, everybody," Nye boldly declared. "Even with all the technology we have now," the CNN reporter responded with shock. "Yeah," Nye doubled down. "I think two years to get something that people trust."

Well, as you know, we have two from Pfizer and Moderna. They were approved and are being distributed as we speak. And 2020 isn’t over yet. We could have another in 2021 from Johnson and Johnson.

Trump Impeachment 2.0

The Democrats couldn’t get President Trump on Russian collusion since it was exposed as a media-manufactured myth. So, they decided to go after Trump for this supposed quid pro quo arrangement he had in Ukraine. He threatened to supposedly withhold aid unless the country looked into Hunter Biden’s shady arrangement with Burisma. But wait, this got started when a CIA agent, who was also a registered Democrat and had worked with a 2020 candidate, filed a whistleblower complaint, whose contents was known by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his staff before it was even filed. Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is probably one of the most ardent Russian collusion peddlers out there. The call between Trump and the Ukrainian president was eventually released and exposed a whole lot of nothing, which Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel recounted in her column at the time about this fiasco:

Motive matters, but what matters more is the accuracy of the complaint itself. The real news of the past few weeks has been the steady accumulation of evidence that its central claim is totally wrong. Which shouldn’t be surprising, given how many facts the complaint mangled about the call. It alleged, for instance, that Mr. Trump asked Ukraine to “locate and turn over servers.” He didn’t. It claims Mr. Trump “praised” a prosecutor named Yuriy Lutsenko and suggested the Ukrainian president “keep him in his position.” That didn’t happen either. There’s more, and when the whistleblower can’t get the facts of the call right, it’s no surprise he got his conclusion wrong too. There is simply no evidence of what House Democrats have made the central claim of their impeachment inquiry: that Mr. Trump engaged in a “quid pro quo” by withholding aid to Ukraine unless it “opened an investigation” into former Vice President Joe Biden. We now have the transcript of the call, in which Mr. Trump never threatened to withhold aid as a condition of an investigation. He doesn’t even mention money. The press is trying to suggest the threat was “implicit”—which means he didn’t say it. There’s also the belated and devastating fact that the Ukrainians say they had no knowledge the aid was being withheld until a month after the call. How can you demand a quo when the target is unaware of the quid? Further, the aid was released—despite no “investigation” or “dirt” from Ukraine. And Mr. Zelensky has twice said there was no “pressure” or “blackmail” from the U.S. with regard to an investigation. We also now have the opening statement of Kurt Volker, the former special representative to Ukraine, from his testimony last week to the House Intelligence Committee. “As you will see from the extensive text messages I am providing,” Mr. Volker said, “Vice President Biden was never a topic of discussion” during negotiations

Look, the Democrats promised their base impeachment during the 2018 cycle. They also distracted the nation from preparing for the incoming COVID outbreak as well.

Bubba Wallace and the Noose

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had his 15 minutes of fame in June when he alleged that someone left a noose on his garage door. No one but Bubba and his crew has access to that site, so this story was suspicious from the start. NASCAR released a statement condemning this “heinous act.” The organization decided to kowtow to the political correctness crowd, banning the Confederate flag at events so this move wasn’t shocking. Yet, in the end, Bubba became the ‘Jussie Smollett’ of NASCAR after the FBI, which devoted an absurd amount of resources to this fake hate crime, showed that the “noose” was simply a garage tie that had been there since 2019. In June, Bubba recently took over that garage spot. So, for the hate crime narrative to make sense, someone had to have known months in advance that he would occupy that very space and left the noose prior to race day. Yeah, it’s nuts.

1. Statement from the FBI...



Noose found in garage assigned to Bubba Wallace has been there since 10/2019. Wallace was only assigned the garage where it was found last week



Earlier today videos were posted showing ropes fashioned as nooses are used to pull down garage doors pic.twitter.com/gFW5ARXSQE — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

When the Media Got Suckered into a Total Fake News Story About Trump Trashing Dead American Soldiers

In 2018, while visiting France, Trump called America’s war dead suckers. The Atlantic had the scoop if you could call it that. This story was based on “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion.” Right there, that’s the red flag. In the Trump era, using anonymous sources has been the go-to for the media and it’s mostly blown up in their faces. These stories either turned out to be nothing burgers, inaccurate, or totally wrong. This isn’t ‘Deep Throat’ talking to Woodward and Bernstein. It’s some ‘woke’ clown in the mailroom who thinks he has the inside track and simply does not. Here’s the key part of the story:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

This story from the same dude who said that Israel was getting ready to bomb Iran in 2010. It never happened. And neither did this story. It evaporated into the ether because scores of Trump officials went on the record to deny the tall tale, including his now-enemies. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said this was tale was untrue. If it were, he said he would have written a whole chapter in his latest book about his time in the Trump White House.

.@AmbJohnBolton told me today that if @realDonaldTrump had said he didn’t want to visit Aisne-Marne because the interred heroes were “losers” and “suckers”, he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book #TheRoomWhereItHappened — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 4, 2020

There are plenty of other stories, I know. Just for 2020, we could probably catalog all the bad media moments in a multi-volume encyclopedia. 2020 was bad, but 2021 is going to be that much worse. Believe me.

It’s a cacophony of insanity that has no end. Yet, this was always the projected path of American liberalism which was accelerated after the 2016 election.

The Left just openly admits they want taxpayers to fund infanticide, confiscate guns, smash job creation, and control the means of production. They want to obliterate coal, ban the internal combustion engine, and defund the police. They want to erase American history, not just Confederate statues, but the Founding Fathers as well because they weren’t ‘woke’ enough. A San Francisco Bay area high school named after Abraham Lincoln might change its name because our greatest president didn’t care about black people enough.

My eyes cannot roll any harder.