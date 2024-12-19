Trump Eviscerates Fani Willis After News She's Been Kicked Off His Case

President-elect Donald Trump chimed in on the news that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been disqualified and her team from the prosecution effort against him.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the president-elect slammed the entire case, saying it should be dismissed. He lashed out at Willis for engaging in “corrupt” behavior and demanded an apology for himself and others who have been caught up in the proceedings.

“It was started by the Biden DOJ as an attack on his political opponent, Donald Trump,” he said, “They used anyone and anybody, and she has been disqualified, and her boyfriend has been disqualified, and they stole funds and went on trips.” Trump said the case “should not be allowed to go any further.” “There is no way such corrupt people can lead a case, and then it gets taken over by somebody else,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “It was a corrupt case, so how could it be taken over by someone else?” “The case has to be thrown out because it was started corruptly by an incompetent prosecutor who received millions of dollars through her boyfriend — who received it from her — and then they went on cruises all the time,” Trump said, referring to Willis’ relationship with a former prosecutor on her team, Nathan Wade. “Therefore, the case is entirely dead,” Trump said. “Everybody should receive an apology, including those wonderful patriots who have been caught up in this for years.”

The Georgia Court of Appeals recently ruled against Willis, barring her from participating in the prosecution against Trump and his co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case, according to Townhall’s Mia Cathell.

The ruling came about when the court identified a significant conflict of interest related to Willis’ undisclosed romantic affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she had appointed to the case. The three-judge panel argued that her conduct created an “appearance of impropriety” even though Wade later resigned after their affair was made public.

Wade’s resignation “did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring,” the court stated.

The court’s decision was heavily influenced by comments made by Willis during a speech at a church when she ridiculously claimed that the criticisms against her were motivated by racism.

“I live the experience of a Black woman who is attacked and oversexualized,” she said in front of the congregation. “See, I’m so tired of hearing these idiots call my name as ‘fanny’ in a way to attempt to humiliate me because, like silly school boys, the name reminds them of a woman’s rear, of her behind.”

🚨 JUST IN: DA Fani Willis had issued a new statement following her most recent controversy:



“You cannot expect black women to be perfect. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace. We are all sinners.”



Why do liberals always play the race card? 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/kGbHZ0bwAO — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 15, 2024

Apparently, the notion that district attorneys shouldn't sleep with their employees and then assign them to high-profile cases is racism. Who knew?

Of course, the court still upheld the indictment. However, it has been rendered ineffective since there is no prosecutor to pursue the charges. Willis and her entire office are now barred from prosecuting the case.

Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council will decide whether to appoint a new prosecutor or simply give up on the case and move on.

This outcome isn’t too surprising. Yes, Willis’ conduct was certainly improper. But the fact that the whole case was nothing more than a politically motivated effort to damage Trump’s chances of winning the election means that there is no longer a reason to continue pursuing it.

Legal experts have already surmised that this case would fail due to the fact that Trump won the election and will become the president once again next month. Since the election’s outcome has already been decided, there is no reason to continue with the farce.