Here's How Many Republicans Voted Against the New Spending Bill

The odds of a government shutdown just increased as the latest spending measure by House Republicans crashed and burned on the floor. While not perfect, the new measure was virtually a clean continuing resolution that provided disaster relief, extended the farm bill, and increased the debt limit for two years. Apparently, Democrats found this to be MAGA extremism run amok, and some later raged against Elon Musk. On the GOP side, 38 Republicans decided to join Democrats in defeating this measure (via NBC News):

The House rejected a bill Thursday to keep the government funded temporarily, after Republican leaders reneged on an earlier bipartisan deal and made modifications to appease President-elect Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and an internal GOP revolt. The vote was 174-235, with one Democrat voting present, falling far short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass it under a fast-track process. Two Democrats voted for the bill and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, was the lone present vote, while the rest of the party opposed it. Thirty-eight Republicans voted against the bill as well, with conservatives saying it did not substantially reduce federal spending. […] The 116-page bill released Thursday would fund the government through March 14, averting a shutdown that is slated to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. It would also extend the nation’s debt limit through Jan. 30, 2027, in response to a key, 11th-hour request from Trump.

The initial proposal was 1,500 pages long and included shoddy provisions like potentially blocking any investigative measures into the conduct of the J6 select committee. Speaker Mike Johnson said the only significant change to the bill was that the debt ceiling was increased.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) opposed both measures, which led to Donald Trump calling him a lawmaker with much ambition but no talent. The president-elect called for someone to launch a primary challenge against Roy. In the meantime, the government shuts down at 12:01 AM on Saturday.